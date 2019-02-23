Dr Kwaku Oteng of Angel Group grabs Lifetime Achievement Award at Ghana Trade & Commerce Awards

Business News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: mynewsgh.com

Dr Oteng

The Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Angel Group of companies ,Dr Kwaku Oteng has been honoured with a lifetime Achievement Award at the Ghana Trade and Commerce Awards held at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra on Friday, February 22nd 2019.

The event which was under the theme “Using Trade to promote Economic growth” was attended by the Ministers of Gender and Communication. The event also saw captains of industry as well as various traditional rulers and members of the Diplomatic corps in attendance.

Dr Kwaku Oteng was the only person out of six awardees who received the lifetime award for his commitment to job creation, Ghanaian entrepreneurship and exemplary contribution to the evolution of trade in Ghana. The award was conferred by a group of expert after a thorough due diligence and verification.

The Awards brochure noted that Dr Oteng made his mark on Ghana in 2001 with the Angel Herbal Products Industry which began a transformational journey for Ghana’s Herbal medicine terrain, noting the significant contribution Dr Oteng has made to Ghana over the past 18 years.

The award is designed to identify and publicly recognize enterprises engaged in facilitating the efficient process of getting products successfully to consumers as well adherence to regulations.

Dr. Kwaku Oteng is currently the owner of conglomerates of businesses including Angel Transport and Logistics, Adonko Bitters, Plus 2 pub, Angel TV, Angel Educational Complex, Angel Estate and Construction firm, Angel Cream and Soap and many others.

The Angel Group also includes the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN Ghana) which has over 20 stations across Ghana as its subsidiaries.