Home | News | Dr Kwaku Oteng of Angel Group grabs Lifetime Achievement Award at Ghana Trade & Commerce Awards

Dr Kwaku Oteng of Angel Group grabs Lifetime Achievement Award at Ghana Trade & Commerce Awards

Dan Soko

Business News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: mynewsgh.com

Angel Award.jpegDr Oteng

The Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Angel Group of companies ,Dr Kwaku Oteng has been honoured with a lifetime Achievement Award at the Ghana Trade and Commerce Awards held at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra on Friday, February 22nd 2019.

The event which was under the theme “Using Trade to promote Economic growth” was attended by the Ministers of Gender and Communication. The event also saw captains of industry as well as various traditional rulers and members of the Diplomatic corps in attendance.

Dr Kwaku Oteng was the only person out of six awardees who received the lifetime award for his commitment to job creation, Ghanaian entrepreneurship and exemplary contribution to the evolution of trade in Ghana. The award was conferred by a group of expert after a thorough due diligence and verification.

The Awards brochure noted that Dr Oteng made his mark on Ghana in 2001 with the Angel Herbal Products Industry which began a transformational journey for Ghana’s Herbal medicine terrain, noting the significant contribution Dr Oteng has made to Ghana over the past 18 years.

The award is designed to identify and publicly recognize enterprises engaged in facilitating the efficient process of getting products successfully to consumers as well adherence to regulations.

Dr. Kwaku Oteng is currently the owner of conglomerates of businesses including Angel Transport and Logistics, Adonko Bitters, Plus 2 pub, Angel TV, Angel Educational Complex, Angel Estate and Construction firm, Angel Cream and Soap and many others.

The Angel Group also includes the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN Ghana) which has over 20 stations across Ghana as its subsidiaries.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’

February 23, 2019

Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Polls Closed

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘John Mahama Will Win By 90%’

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Stops Ningo-Prampram Voting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Accuses Ade Coker

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: E.T. Mensah Snubs Sam George

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Concerned Mothers Association call for return of kidnapped girls in WR

February 22, 2019

GSA, CID closes down illegal gas cylinder plant

February 22, 2019

Furniture shortages compel Bosuoyir primary pupils to learn on bare ground

February 22, 2019

Hundreds of tour and site guides undergo training in Kumasi

February 22, 2019

Pay us or no referees for Hearts, Dreams friendly - RAG

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!