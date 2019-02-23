Mahama, 4 other presidential aspirants vote in NDC primaries

Politics of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: citinewsroom.com

Former President John Mahama casting his ballot

Five National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopefuls have cast their ballots in the party’s ongoing presidential primaries.

Former President John Dramani Mahama voted in the Bole constituency while Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin voted in the Nadowli Kaleo constituency.

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA); Mr Sylvester Mensah, former Minister of Trade, Ekwow Spio Garbrah and former Vice-Chancellor of University of Professional Studies; Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi voted in the Greater Accra Region.

Two other candidates, Goosie Tanoh and Nurudeen Iddrisu, will not vote because they do not meet the voter eligibility criteria.

Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo explained to the media that the two could not vote because they have never held any official position in the party to warrant them a delegate status.

Before casting his ballot, Mr. Bagbin called on all aspirants to support whoever will emerge the winner in the primaries.

Almost 280,000 delegates of the NDC are expected to cast their ballot in the election.

Collation of the results is expected to take place at the EC headquarters in Accra with the results being announced at the NDC headquarters in Accra.

Alabi alleges irregularities ahead of primaries

An aspiring flagbearer of the NDC, Joshua Alabi had earlier alleged some irregularities ahead of the primaries.

He said his team had evidence that some seals on bags containing election materials have been broken.

“The seals on the bags were broken,” he said on Eyewitness News on Friday.

On whether he would withdraw from the race over the irregularities, Joshua Alabi said: “we are going ahead with the election.”

In a separate statement, Joshua Alabi’s team among others accused some regional election directors of turning a blind eye to the alleged compromised process