Home | News | Mahama, 4 other presidential aspirants vote in NDC primaries

Mahama, 4 other presidential aspirants vote in NDC primaries

Dan Soko

Politics of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: citinewsroom.com

Mahama Votes 2Former President John Mahama casting his ballot

Five National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopefuls have cast their ballots in the party’s ongoing presidential primaries.

Former President John Dramani Mahama voted in the Bole constituency while Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin voted in the Nadowli Kaleo constituency.

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA); Mr Sylvester Mensah, former Minister of Trade, Ekwow Spio Garbrah and former Vice-Chancellor of University of Professional Studies; Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi voted in the Greater Accra Region.

Two other candidates, Goosie Tanoh and Nurudeen Iddrisu, will not vote because they do not meet the voter eligibility criteria.

Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo explained to the media that the two could not vote because they have never held any official position in the party to warrant them a delegate status.

Before casting his ballot, Mr. Bagbin called on all aspirants to support whoever will emerge the winner in the primaries.

Almost 280,000 delegates of the NDC are expected to cast their ballot in the election.

Collation of the results is expected to take place at the EC headquarters in Accra with the results being announced at the NDC headquarters in Accra.

Alabi alleges irregularities ahead of primaries

An aspiring flagbearer of the NDC, Joshua Alabi had earlier alleged some irregularities ahead of the primaries.

He said his team had evidence that some seals on bags containing election materials have been broken.

“The seals on the bags were broken,” he said on Eyewitness News on Friday.
On whether he would withdraw from the race over the irregularities, Joshua Alabi said: “we are going ahead with the election.”

In a separate statement, Joshua Alabi’s team among others accused some regional election directors of turning a blind eye to the alleged compromised process

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’

February 23, 2019

Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Polls Closed

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘John Mahama Will Win By 90%’

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Stops Ningo-Prampram Voting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Accuses Ade Coker

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: E.T. Mensah Snubs Sam George

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Concerned Mothers Association call for return of kidnapped girls in WR

February 22, 2019

GSA, CID closes down illegal gas cylinder plant

February 22, 2019

Furniture shortages compel Bosuoyir primary pupils to learn on bare ground

February 22, 2019

Hundreds of tour and site guides undergo training in Kumasi

February 22, 2019

Pay us or no referees for Hearts, Dreams friendly - RAG

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!