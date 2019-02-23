Okaikoi North witnesses massive turnout in NDC Presidential primaries

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 23, GNA – The Okaikoi North Constituency has witnessed an encouraging turnout by delegates in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Primaries being held at the Immaculate Conception Basic School in Akweteman.

The expected number of voters are 1,073, and as at 1240 hours, 800 delegates had cast their ballots, with the process expected to end at 1700 hours.

Seven candidates - former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr Joshua Alabi, Mr Ekow Spio Gabrah, Mr Kingsford Bagbin, Mr Sylvester Mensah, Goosie Tanoh and Alhaji Iddrisu Nurudeen are in the race for the Party’s presidential ticket.

Mr Gershon Kudzordzi, the Presiding Officer, said voting had so far been smooth and successful, leaving the eight police personnel at post relaxing.

He said the polling station had 11 booklets, each containing records of 100 voters and they had used seven booklets already when it was few minutes after midday.

Mr Kudzordzi said the polling officers would not open the ballot box, and count, even if all expected voters had cast their ballots before 1700 hours.

One incident the Ghana News Agency witnessed was when a voter tried to take a shot of his thumb-printed ballot paper with his mobile phone and was immediately stopped by the Presiding Officer who handed him over to the Police.

The delegate, who did not find the Presiding Officer’s action justifiable, said: “Why are you treating me like a criminal. Stop holding me like that. I am not a criminal. Of course I wanted to snap my vote cast but when you cautioned me, I stopped immediately”.

