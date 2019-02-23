Central University Economics Department celebrates 10 years of existence

By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA
Tema Feb 23, GNA -
The Department of Economics, Central University (CU), has celebrated 10 years
of existence with a call on government to bring inflation down as a means of
building a viable economy.
Government is also
asked to ensure sustainable growth by adhering to measures that would bring
value into the economy and drive away false indicators which fight against economic
growth.
In an address to a
gathering of students and faculty of the department at the New Senate Room,
Professor Kwesi Yankah Block, CU, Dr. Emmanuel Oteng-Kumah, Board Chairman,
Standard Chartered Bank, Ghana, opined that, “Monitory factors aren’t passive;
they’ve been shown to be a major and potent force in affecting not only real
GDP growth but all other things.”
In a lecture on the
topic, “Money and Economic Growth-Aspects and Lessons,” Dr. Oteng-Kumah called
on government to give monitory authorities operational and policy independence
in order to pursue these inflationary measures and in doing that they needed to
be ambitious in trying to bring inflation down.
He informed that
inflation could be checked when central banks stopped financing central
governments whilst it insisted that any issue of currency was backed by strong
convertible foreign policy.
Dr. Oteng-Kumah asked
expenditure should always align with revenue mobilization by saying, “What
we’ve done is to do this imaginary thing by printing money and deceiving
somebody. What you have is a banking system producing currency that has no
worth. I don’t want us to deceive Ghanaians that they get their money but it
doesn’t take them far.”
He added that, “I
don’t want us to deceive ourselves by saying we can draw development from the
financial system. Yes, if we would save more I am all for it, but what is not
good is when we don’t want to save more yet we think we can develop through
money."
The Vice-Chancellor
of the Central University, Prof Bill Buenar Puplampu, in a short address,
tasked the department to work on some “very interesting indices that speak to
our economic situation, but in collaboration with all aspects of our human
existence by telling what the implication of those figures were to our
humanity.”
Prof. Puplampu
insisted that Ghana did not have a rural services index that showed what sort
of services and what type of life was out there in the rural areas and the
economic and human indicators that backed them.
The Deputy Minister
of Energy, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, in a presentation on the theme, “Extractives
to Manufacturing—Ghana in Transition to High Growth Economy,” cautioned that
there was the need for Ghana not to overly depend on oil which has proven to be
a curse to some countries due to its effects on the environment, embezzlement
of the proceeds and over-reliance on the resource.
Dr. Amin Adam said,
“This is why I am advocating that oil shouldn’t constitute that much in our
growth because it is not sustainable; this is why we have to diversify more and
more; this is why manufacturing should be our major concern, and that could be
done by investing in research and technology.”
The Deputy Minister
hinted that Ghanaian oil reserves would deplete one day, but “we could make new
discoveries and prolong the depletion of their oil through investment and
technology.
Dr. Anthony Amoah,
Head of Department of Economics, CU, outlining the successes of the department,
informed that three of its students in subsequent years had won the overall
best students award in the CU, with thousands of their former students in
various key positions in financial institutions in Ghana.
Dr. Amoah hinted that
some faculty members in collaboration with African Centre for Applied Economics
and Policy Research (ACAEP) have won a joint research grant from Global
Greengrants Fund, UK, to undertake a research on deforestation of the forest
reserves in the Greater Accra Region.
The Department of
Economics of the CU was established in 1998 as a Department of Social Studies
purposely to provide supporting services to the School of Business Management
and Administration of the CU. The department now offer courses in Economic
Theory, Statistics, Mathematics, Econometrics and undertakes research
activities in Economics, Finance, Agriculture, Monitoring and Evaluation, among
others.
