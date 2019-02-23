NDC delegates hailed for mature conduct

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Feb. 23, GNA – Voting to select a presidential candidate to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the 2020 general election, has been peaceful across polling centres in the Ashanti Region.

It has been calm and there has not been any reported confusion or hitches at any the polling centres.

Mr. George Abofrah, the party’s Regional Director of Elections, praised the delegates for the political maturity.

Everybody had conducted themselves well and they were proud of what they were seeing.

“We have monitored closely ongoing events at all the 47 polling centres and everything seems to be on course for peaceful and successful election”, he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in Kumasi.

About 43, 000 delegates are voting in the presidential primary.

Seven candidates - former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Alban S.K. Bagbin, Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu, Mr. Sylvester Mensah, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Mr. Augustus Goosie Tanoh and Professor Joshua Alabi are in the race for the NDC presidential ticket.

GNA