NDC delegates hailed for mature conduct

By Stephen Asante, GNA
Kumasi, Feb. 23, GNA
– Voting to select a presidential candidate to lead the opposition National
Democratic Congress (NDC) to the 2020 general election, has been peaceful
across polling centres in the Ashanti Region.
It has been calm and
there has not been any reported confusion or hitches at any the polling
centres.
Mr. George Abofrah,
the party’s Regional Director of Elections, praised the delegates for the
political maturity.
Everybody had
conducted themselves well and they were proud of what they were seeing.
“We have monitored
closely ongoing events at all the 47 polling centres and everything seems to be
on course for peaceful and successful election”, he told the Ghana News Agency
(GNA), in Kumasi.
About 43, 000
delegates are voting in the presidential primary.
Seven candidates -
former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Alban S.K. Bagbin, Alhaji Nurudeen
Iddrisu, Mr. Sylvester Mensah, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Mr. Augustus Goosie Tanoh
and Professor Joshua Alabi are in the race for the NDC presidential ticket.
GNA
