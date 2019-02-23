No challenges encountered so far - EC official

By Benjamin Adamafio Commey, GNA
Accra, Feb. 23, GNA -
Mr Randy Holloway, the Presiding Officer at the Dansoman Police Station Polling
Centre, in the Ablekuma West Constituency, said he was impressed with the
process so far and commended the commitment to duty by his people.
He said there had
been no challenges with regards to the arrival of materials.
In an interview with
the Ghana News Agency, Mr Holloway said voting started at 0700 hours and had
ran smoothly so far.
“We started setting
up the place for the election as early as 6 a.m. but because voting has to
start at 7 a.m. we had to wait,” he said.
“There are 1,199
eligible voters in the register here and we hope that by 5 p.m. everyone who is
eligible to vote would have done that.”
“In order to fast
track the process, we have created two queues,” he added.
Mr Halloway said 145
voters had been able to cast their votes successfully as at 0830 hours.
He said the polling
station had adequate security and with the centre sited on the District Police
Headquarters premises, getting police to provide security was no problem.
Polling agents were
also busily tallying the number of ballots cast for their candidates.
The GNA observed an
encouraging turnout as lots of delegates trooped in to cast their ballot.
GNA
