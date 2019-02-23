Home | News | No challenges encountered so far - EC official

No challenges encountered so far - EC official

Dan Soko

By Benjamin Adamafio Commey, GNA

Accra, Feb. 23, GNA - Mr Randy Holloway, the Presiding Officer at the Dansoman Police Station Polling Centre, in the Ablekuma West Constituency, said he was impressed with the process so far and commended the commitment to duty by his people.

He said there had been no challenges with regards to the arrival of materials.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Holloway said voting started at 0700 hours and had ran smoothly so far.

“We started setting up the place for the election as early as 6 a.m. but because voting has to start at 7 a.m. we had to wait,” he said.

“There are 1,199 eligible voters in the register here and we hope that by 5 p.m. everyone who is eligible to vote would have done that.”

“In order to fast track the process, we have created two queues,” he added.

Mr Halloway said 145 voters had been able to cast their votes successfully as at 0830 hours.

He said the polling station had adequate security and with the centre sited on the District Police Headquarters premises, getting police to provide security was no problem.

Polling agents were also busily tallying the number of ballots cast for their candidates.

The GNA observed an encouraging turnout as lots of delegates trooped in to cast their ballot.

GNA

