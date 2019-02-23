Volta NDC Secretary lauds turnout for presidential primaries

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA
Ho, Feb. 23, GNA - Mr
James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress
(NDC), has lauded delegates for the turnout for the Party's presidential
primaries in the Region, describing it as "massive".
"Turnout is very
very encouraging, and I'm sure voting will end earlier than the set time,"
he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).
The GNA on tour of
voting centres in the Region noted that polls opened on time and as 0600 hours,
long queues had formed at polling centres in the Ho Central, Agortime Ziofe,
and the Akatsi North and South constituencies.
About eight people
had reportedly not found their names on the register at the Ho Kpodzi polling
centre in the Ho Central Constituency.
At the Global
Evangelical Church in Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality, which has two
centres, a total of more than 700 out of the 1,016 eligible voters had cast
their ballots by 1000 hours.
More than 600 out of
the 908 delegates expected to vote in the Akatsi South Constituency at Akatsi
Roman Catholic Church Park had also cast their ballots by 1020 hours.
Polling agents for
all candidates were present at the centres with the exception of those for
Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu.
Security personnel
are present at all centres and no incident has, so far, been recorded.
GNA
