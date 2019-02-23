Volta NDC Secretary lauds turnout for presidential primaries

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Ho, Feb. 23, GNA - Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has lauded delegates for the turnout for the Party's presidential primaries in the Region, describing it as "massive".

"Turnout is very very encouraging, and I'm sure voting will end earlier than the set time," he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The GNA on tour of voting centres in the Region noted that polls opened on time and as 0600 hours, long queues had formed at polling centres in the Ho Central, Agortime Ziofe, and the Akatsi North and South constituencies.

About eight people had reportedly not found their names on the register at the Ho Kpodzi polling centre in the Ho Central Constituency.

At the Global Evangelical Church in Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality, which has two centres, a total of more than 700 out of the 1,016 eligible voters had cast their ballots by 1000 hours.

More than 600 out of the 908 delegates expected to vote in the Akatsi South Constituency at Akatsi Roman Catholic Church Park had also cast their ballots by 1020 hours.

Polling agents for all candidates were present at the centres with the exception of those for Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu.

Security personnel are present at all centres and no incident has, so far, been recorded.

GNA