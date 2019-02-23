Home | News | One person injured as confusion erupts at NDC presidential primaries at Prampram

One person injured as confusion erupts at NDC presidential primaries at Prampram

Dan Soko

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Prampram, Feb. 23, GNA - One person sustained injury on his face on Saturday at the Prampram Anglican School when confusion erupted among delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) voting in the party's presidential primaries.

The confusion emanated from some missing names from the register as three branches were excluded.

The election was disrupted in the morning when it came to light that even though Mr Michael Tetteh, Chairman of the NDC for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, said he submitted the registers of all the 92 branches only 89 were available with the Electoral Commission officials conducting the election.

The situation led to the representatives of Goosie Tanoh and Professor Joshua Alabi, two of the seven aspirants in the election, filing a protest.

The election resumed after an agreement was reached that all the branches should be allowed to vote starting with the 89 branches after the constituency executives had a discussion with the national executives.

Delegates were casting their votes smoothly until Mr Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament for the area, arrived at the centre challenging why those three branches should be allowed to vote.

This led to exchanges of words and degenerated into fisticuffs leading to one man sustaining injury on his face with blood oozing out.

Mr Tetteh told the Ghana News Agency that Mr Sam George was dictating to the EC officials, a situation he did not agree with adding that he told the officials to only consult the constituency election director if they needed any clarifications.

Some of the executives from the affected branches questioned what right the MP had to determine those who were eligible to vote saying, "Sam George is not more Ghanaian than us therefore he cannot prevent us from voting".

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’

February 23, 2019

Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Polls Closed

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘John Mahama Will Win By 90%’

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Stops Ningo-Prampram Voting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Accuses Ade Coker

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: E.T. Mensah Snubs Sam George

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Concerned Mothers Association call for return of kidnapped girls in WR

February 22, 2019

GSA, CID closes down illegal gas cylinder plant

February 22, 2019

Furniture shortages compel Bosuoyir primary pupils to learn on bare ground

February 22, 2019

Hundreds of tour and site guides undergo training in Kumasi

February 22, 2019

Pay us or no referees for Hearts, Dreams friendly - RAG

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!