One person injured as confusion erupts at NDC presidential primaries at Prampram

By Laudia Sawer, GNA



Prampram, Feb. 23, GNA - One person sustained injury on his face on Saturday at the Prampram Anglican School when confusion erupted among delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) voting in the party's presidential primaries.

The confusion emanated from some missing names from the register as three branches were excluded.

The election was disrupted in the morning when it came to light that even though Mr Michael Tetteh, Chairman of the NDC for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, said he submitted the registers of all the 92 branches only 89 were available with the Electoral Commission officials conducting the election.

The situation led to the representatives of Goosie Tanoh and Professor Joshua Alabi, two of the seven aspirants in the election, filing a protest.

The election resumed after an agreement was reached that all the branches should be allowed to vote starting with the 89 branches after the constituency executives had a discussion with the national executives.

Delegates were casting their votes smoothly until Mr Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament for the area, arrived at the centre challenging why those three branches should be allowed to vote.

This led to exchanges of words and degenerated into fisticuffs leading to one man sustaining injury on his face with blood oozing out.

Mr Tetteh told the Ghana News Agency that Mr Sam George was dictating to the EC officials, a situation he did not agree with adding that he told the officials to only consult the constituency election director if they needed any clarifications.

Some of the executives from the affected branches questioned what right the MP had to determine those who were eligible to vote saying, "Sam George is not more Ghanaian than us therefore he cannot prevent us from voting".

GNA