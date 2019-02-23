One person injured as confusion erupts at NDC presidential primaries at Prampram

By Laudia Sawer, GNA
Prampram, Feb. 23,
GNA - One person sustained injury on his face on Saturday at the Prampram
Anglican School when confusion erupted among delegates of the National
Democratic Congress (NDC) voting in the party's presidential primaries.
The confusion
emanated from some missing names from the register as three branches were
excluded.
The election was
disrupted in the morning when it came to light that even though Mr Michael
Tetteh, Chairman of the NDC for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, said he
submitted the registers of all the 92 branches only 89 were available with the
Electoral Commission officials conducting the election.
The situation led to
the representatives of Goosie Tanoh and Professor Joshua Alabi, two of the
seven aspirants in the election, filing a protest.
The election resumed
after an agreement was reached that all the branches should be allowed to vote
starting with the 89 branches after the constituency executives had a
discussion with the national executives.
Delegates were
casting their votes smoothly until Mr Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament
for the area, arrived at the centre challenging why those three branches should
be allowed to vote.
This led to exchanges
of words and degenerated into fisticuffs leading to one man sustaining injury
on his face with blood oozing out.
Mr Tetteh told the
Ghana News Agency that Mr Sam George was dictating to the EC officials, a
situation he did not agree with adding that he told the officials to only
consult the constituency election director if they needed any clarifications.
Some of the
executives from the affected branches questioned what right the MP had to
determine those who were eligible to vote saying, "Sam George is not more
Ghanaian than us therefore he cannot prevent us from voting".
GNA
