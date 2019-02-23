WANEP calls for urgent attention on deteriorating crisis in Cameroon

Accra, Feb. 23, GNA -
The West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) has called for urgent
attention on the deteriorating crisis in Cameroon and its implication for
stability in West Africa.
A statement issued by
WANEP and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the organisation wished to
express its concern and to draw global attention to the deteriorating situation
in Cameroon.
It said the current
violent agitations going on in the country by the English-Speaking North West
and South West regions had historical origins and regional and international
significance.
It said by virtue of
its shared history and geographical proximity, Nigeria had the greatest burden,
and perhaps more in the quest for a durable solution to the crisis.
It noted that the
influx of more than 40,000 registered refugees, with tens of thousands more
living in host communities, constitute a huge humanitarian burden to a country
that is already grappling with its own internal displacement as a result of the
Boko Haram and herders-farmers crisis.
Since 2017, hundreds
of thousands of Nigerians living in Cameroon following the 1967-70 war, and who
dominate the trade and commerce landscape, were returning to Nigeria in their
numbers.
About 500,000 had
been internally displaced in Cameroon, the statement said.
According to
Cameroon’s private sector affiliate, Groupement inter-patronal du Cameroun
(GICAM), in its September 2018 Report, the economic and financial cost of the
crisis had been enormous: over 566 million dollars lost in business deals; with
4,062 billion-dollar infrastructure losses, 6,434 formal sector jobs and 8000
jobs lost in the informal sector.
"With close to half
a million internal displacements, the total losses in the affected villages and
remote towns are yet to be ascertained," it said.
"Though there is
no official number of casualties, reports of a dirty war that is
indiscriminately targeting civilians is alarming."
The statement said
evident by horrific pictures and videos, the Military, as well as the
separatist fighters known as the “Amba Boys”, were committing atrocities that
amounted to war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Summary executions,
indoctrinate arrests, kidnap for ransom, burning of schools and hospitals, and
the burning of houses in a typical scorched-earth policy were taking place on a
regular basis.
School enrolment had
dropped drastically in a region
that used to take
pride in its exceptional educational records, the statement said.
It said the
allegations that a genocide might be unfolding while the global community
watched were worrisome.
Several calls for
dialogue in resolving the crisis have not yielded any result.
"Conscious that
Cameroon is still embroiled in the fight against Boko Haram in its Far North
Region, and a threatening incursion in its eastern border by Central African
Republic militant/rebel groups and is currently facing a post-election
challenge by the main opposition
group, WANEP wishes
to reiterate that hardcore security and military approach cannot resolve this
crisis," the statement said.
It said in line with
the African Union's resolve to ‘Silence the Guns in Africa by the Year 2000 and
in accordance with the ECOWAS Conflict Prevention Framework, WANEP strongly
condemned all the atrocities going on in the English-Speaking part of Cameroon
and calls on perpetrators to abide by international laws and conventions.
It expressed shock at
the level of violence going on and the silence of the international community
and international media as well as the rather nonchalant attitude of other
non-state actors in Cameroon.
The statement called
for immediate cessation of hostilities and commencement of a facilitated
dialogue by willing partners in the spirit of solidarity and humanity.
It called for an
independent investigation into the atrocities and crimes against humanity and
for perpetrators to be held to account.
“WANEP wishes to
recall that Cameroon was a founding member of the WANEP Board in 1998 and,
therefore, expresses her readiness to assist in whatever way feasible, to work
towards a peaceful settlement of the crisis in Cameroon.”
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article