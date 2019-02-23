Home | News | Voting going on smoothly at Tema West

Voting going on smoothly at Tema West

Dan Soko

Tema, Feb. 23, GNA - The Presidential Primaries of the National Democratic Congress at Tema West is going on smoothly with 1,419 delegates expected to vote.

Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the NDC Chairman, had cast his ballot when the Ghana News Agency visited at 0730 hours and assured the Party of a peaceful election.

He said the election was devoid of any vigilante activity and the Party was counting on the Police Service for security.

All materials for the election arrived early for voting to start as scheduled. 

The GNA observed the presence of the police to provide security. 

Seven candidates - former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr Joshua Alabi, Mr Ekow Spio Gabrah, Mr Kingsford Bagbin, Mr Sylvester Mensah, Mr Goosie Tanoh and Alhaji Iddrisu Nurudeen - are in the race for the Party’s presidential ticket.

GNA

