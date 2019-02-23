Voting in NDC primaries continue at Madina

By Jessica Dele
Akakpo/Jacqueline Appiagyei, GNA
Accra, Feb. 23, GNA –
Voting continue peacefully at the Madina Constituency for the National
Democratic Congress’ primaries to elect a flagbearer for the 2010 general
election.
A total number of
1,545 delegates are expected to vote in the 168 polling stations within the
nine electoral areas in the Constituency.
Seven candidates -
former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr Joshua Alabi, Mr Ekow Spio Gabrah, Mr
Kingsford Bagbin, Mr Sylvester Mensah, Mr Goosie Tanoh and Alhaji Iddrisu
Nurudeen - are in the race for the Party’s presidential ticket.
Alhaji Rahman, the
Constituency Chairman of Madina, told the Ghana News Agency that voting started
at 0715 hours and as at 0830, 115 delegates had voted.
He said a directive
from the National Headquaters indicated that if delegates were more than 1000
for a centre it should be divided into two, hence the two polling stations; A
and B.
He said Madina
Constituency had nine wards (electoral areas) and that five wards were voting
at ‘Centre A’ while four wards voted at ‘Centre B.’
Alhaji Amadu Sorogho,
the former Member of Parliament for Madina,
said the process had so far been smooth and peaceful with the security
personnel at post.
Mr Sampson Edem Adanuti,
a delegate, said he came at 0830 hours to vote and the whole process had been
simple.
GNA
