Voting in NDC primaries continue at Madina

By Jessica Dele Akakpo/Jacqueline Appiagyei, GNA



Accra, Feb. 23, GNA – Voting continue peacefully at the Madina Constituency for the National Democratic Congress’ primaries to elect a flagbearer for the 2010 general election.

A total number of 1,545 delegates are expected to vote in the 168 polling stations within the nine electoral areas in the Constituency.

Seven candidates - former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr Joshua Alabi, Mr Ekow Spio Gabrah, Mr Kingsford Bagbin, Mr Sylvester Mensah, Mr Goosie Tanoh and Alhaji Iddrisu Nurudeen - are in the race for the Party’s presidential ticket.

Alhaji Rahman, the Constituency Chairman of Madina, told the Ghana News Agency that voting started at 0715 hours and as at 0830, 115 delegates had voted.

He said a directive from the National Headquaters indicated that if delegates were more than 1000 for a centre it should be divided into two, hence the two polling stations; A and B.

He said Madina Constituency had nine wards (electoral areas) and that five wards were voting at ‘Centre A’ while four wards voted at ‘Centre B.’

Alhaji Amadu Sorogho, the former Member of Parliament for Madina, said the process had so far been smooth and peaceful with the security personnel at post.

Mr Sampson Edem Adanuti, a delegate, said he came at 0830 hours to vote and the whole process had been simple.

GNA