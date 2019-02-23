Digitization of indigenous knowledge in forestry sector - boost to the herbal medicine industry

GNA Feature by Kwabia Owusu-Mensah
Kumasi, Feb. 23, GNA
– The herbal medicine industry in Ghana is growing rapidly. Many people are
increasingly becoming aware of the efficacy, the potency of traditional
medicinal plants and herbs, as alternative treatment regimens for a number of
diseases - ranging from piles, malaria, snake bite, coughs, and infertility,
among others.
The use of
traditional medicinal plants and herbs in the preparation of local alcoholic
beverages (bitters) is also on the rise. Investments are being made in this
area, creating jobs and employment for some Ghanaians.
The good thing is
that, scientific preparation of herbal medicines and alcoholic beverages has
boosted public confidence in the use and consumption of these herbal preparations
and beverages.
The socio-economic
importance of the herbal medicine industry could not be underestimated -
providing employment opportunities for many Ghanaians in the value chain -
researchers, marketers, distributors and consumers.
There are many out
there who continue to rely on herbal medicine for the treatment of their
ailments.
The other high point
is the significant contribution of herbal medicines to quality health care
delivery in Ghana.
Keeping the industry
on the path of sustainable growth is in the interest of everybody and that is
why extensive research by scientists in the Forestry Research Institute of
Ghana (FORIG) and digitization of indigenous knowledge in the forestry sector
in Ghana, is seen as critical.
Digitization of
indigenous or traditional knowledge, especially in this technological world, is
an ideal way of sharing, exchanging, educating and preserving traditional
knowledge and culture.
As stated in the 2017
annual research report of the Institute, “in Ghana, there is hardly any system
of recording, documenting and preserving traditional knowledge”.
The report noted that
forests in Ghana are the stores of natural foods and traditional medicines, but
the traditional knowledge about these resources appear to be going
extinct.
The study was conducted
to help digitize information on traditional foods and medicines in the forestry
sector to ensure that the knowledge is preserved for posterity.
Doing this is very
important for the herbal medicine and local alcoholic beverage industry. It
would allow for access to well documented, scientifically-proven knowledge of
the medicinal and nutritional value of the various plants, herbs, shrubs,
stems, roots and barks of trees, something vital to aid healthy preparations.
According to the
report, the study was conducted in nine communities in three administrative
districts overlapping three agro ecological zones (the dry semi-deciduous,
moist semi-deciduous and moist evergreen forest zones).
Data was collected
from 606 people in the communities with information and understanding about the
type of forest foods and medicines available in their locality, the phenology
of the plants, quantities available, period of availability, uses of the
species, parts used and ways of preparing the varied species for food and
medicine.
The report said a
total of 289 plant species were identified, out of which, 90 were established
as forest foods, representing 28 families with Moraceae and Sterculiaceae,
being the highest number of families recorded.
Forty-three (43) of the
90 species were identified as food products only, and the remaining 47 species,
could be used for the dual-purpose of foods and medicines.
These types of
information are vital tools in the selection and use of forest products in the
preparation of herbal medicine or the local alcoholic beverages or the
“bitters”.
The study again
established 199 species as medicinal plants, representing 52 families.
The medicinal plants
could be used to treat 121 diseases and ailments, ranging from skin diseases,
snake bite, malaria and coughs to headache.
Converting the
information into a digital format - a database which can be easily accessed on
FORIG’s website free of charge is commendable. It is something that industry
players should take advantage of to make sure that they manufacture their
products based on scientifically proven knowledge.
This would give
further assurance to the public and validate the belief among many, that,
traditional or herbal medicine is efficacious in the treatment of diseases,
especially in our part of the world.
GNA
