Home | News | Dr Congo Election Body Rejects US Corruption Claims

Dr Congo Election Body Rejects US Corruption Claims

Dan Soko
The US is accusing DR Congo election chief Corneille Nangaa of corruption. By John WESSELS (AFP/File)

The US is accusing DR Congo election chief Corneille Nangaa of corruption. By John WESSELS (AFP/File)

Democratic Republic of Congo's electoral commission on Saturday rejected accusations of corruption and human rights violations levelled by the US against three of its members.

On Friday, the United States said it will refuse visa requests from five senior Congolese figures as well as their immediate family members over "involvement in significant corruption relating to the election process" for the country's December presidential ballot.

They include Corneille Nangaa, president of the Independent National Election Commission, his vice-president Norbert Basengezi and commission aide Marcellin Mukolo Basengezi who, the State Department said, "enriched themselves through corruption, or directed or oversaw violence against people exercising their rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression".

Constitutional Court president Benoit Lwamba Bindu and Aubin Minaku Ndjalandjoko, president of the National Assembly, are also on the list.

On Saturday, the election commission said it "rejects the allegations of corruption and/or of human rights violations and of abuse or infringement of democracy in the exercise of its mission".

In a statement, it said it reacted to the US visa decision "with stupefaction", adding that the December 30 general election had resulted in a "peaceful and democratic" transition between presidents.

The commission declared Felix Tshisekedi the election winner with 38.5 percent of the vote, beating opposition figure Martin Fayulu who was credited with 34 percent. The vote result was later confirmed by the country's constitutional court.

But Fayulu accused commission president Nangaa of "fabricating" the result and called the official count "a putsch" orchestrated by ex-president Joseph Kabila.

Fayulu said he won the election with 61 percent of the vote and should be president.

The US State Department, however, did not back that claim, saying its actions were "specific to certain individuals".

It said the US was committed to working with the new government "to realize its expressed commitment to end corruption and strengthen democracy and accountability, and respect for human rights".

Tshisekedi's victory appears to have been peacefully accepted by the Congolese population, and other African leaders gave him their support at an African Union summit earlier this month.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’

February 23, 2019

Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Polls Closed

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘John Mahama Will Win By 90%’

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Stops Ningo-Prampram Voting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Accuses Ade Coker

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: E.T. Mensah Snubs Sam George

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Concerned Mothers Association call for return of kidnapped girls in WR

February 22, 2019

GSA, CID closes down illegal gas cylinder plant

February 22, 2019

Furniture shortages compel Bosuoyir primary pupils to learn on bare ground

February 22, 2019

Hundreds of tour and site guides undergo training in Kumasi

February 22, 2019

Pay us or no referees for Hearts, Dreams friendly - RAG

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!