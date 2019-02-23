Home | News | NDC Provisional Results: Mahama Leads

NDC Provisional Results: Mahama Leads

Dan Soko

Provisional results trickling in so far for National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries shows former president John Dramani Mahama taking a lead in the contest of seven men.

By midday, Electoral Commission (EC)-certified results from one of the 275 constituencies showed Mr Mahama winning by a wide margin in the Bodi constituency in the Western Region.

Polls there closed at least five hours before official closing time, see the former president beating his six contenders by at least 600 votes.

Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin polled 5 votes; Ekwow Spio-Garbrah polled 4 votes; Prof. Joshua Alabi polled 9 votes; Sylvester Mensah polled 3 votes; Goosie Tanoh 7 votes and businessman, Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu polled 2 votes.

Below are some provisional results.

Jaman South

Goosie Goosie 8

Joshua Alabi 20

Nurudeen Idrissu 3

Sly Mensah 1

Ekow Spio Garbrah 4

Alban Bagbin 10

John Mahama 833

Kpone-Katamanso

Joshua Alabi 14

Alban Bagbin 118

John Mahama 287

S. Mensah 37

Ekow Spio Garbrah 191

Goosie Tanoh 21

Nurudeen Idrissu 3

Ablekuma Central

Joshua Alabi 274

Alban Bagbin 47

John Mahama 328

S. Mensah 21

Ekow Spio Garbrah 122

Goosie Tanoh 16

Nurudeen Idrissu 7

Ablekuma North

Joshua Alabi 250

Alban Bagbin 121

John Mahama 288

S. Mensah 13

Ekow Spio Garbrah 102

Goosie Tanoh 189

Nurudeen Idrissu 1

Ablekuma South

Joshua Alabi 114

Alban Bagbin 87

John Mahama 221

S. Mensah 14

Ekow Spio Garbrah 156

Goosie Tanoh 9

Nurudeen Idrissu 2

Ablekuma

Joshua Alabi 151

Alban Bagbin 35

John Mahama 201

S. Mensah 112

Ekow Spio Garbrah 11

Goosie Tanoh 24

Nurudeen Idrissu 5

Odododiodoo

Joshua Alabi 151

Alban Bagbin 35

John Mahama 199

S. Mensah 17

Ekow Spio Garbrah 15

Goosie Tanoh 131

Nurudeen Idrissu 1

Adenta

Joshua Alabi 274

Alban Bagbin 47

John Mahama 328

S. Mensah 21

Ekow Spio Garbrah 122

Goosie Tanoh 16

Nurudeen Idrissu 8

Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com

