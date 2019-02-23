NDC Decides: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

Former President John Mahama

The Bole Bamboi Constituency which happens to be the home of Former President John Mahama, has recorded overwhelming victory for the former president.

Official results show that John Mahama won with 750 votes.

There were a total of 762 votes. Alban Bagbin had 4 votes, Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu and Prof. Joshua Alabi each had one votes while Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah and Goosie Tanoh all had zero votes.

There was one rejected vote in the Constituency.

Bole Bamboi is Mahama’s hometown.

There were high voter turn outs in Sandema, Navrongo, Paga and Fumbisi.

BY Daily Guide Online Election Observer Team