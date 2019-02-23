Home | News | Ghanaian forward C.J Sapong joins Chicago Fire

Ghanaian forward C.J Sapong joins Chicago Fire

Dan Soko

Sports News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

CJ SARPONGGhanaian born American forward, C.J Sarpong

Ghanaian born American forward C.J Sarpong has joined Chicago Fire from Philadelphia Union.

Fire Soccer Club announced today that it has acquired forward CJ Sapong from the Philadelphia Union.

In exchange, the Union will receive $200,000 in 2019 General Allocation Money, $100,000 in 2020 Targeted Allocation Money, and an additional $100,000 in 2019 General Allocation Money should the Chicago Fire acquire said funds this year.

Sapong is under contract with the Fire for the 2019 season with a Club option for the 2020 season.

“CJ brings a different skill set to our attacking options,” said Chicago Fire Soccer Club President and General Manager Nelson Rodriguez. “We can now be more varied in how we attack.”

Sapong, 30, joins the Fire with 233 appearances (177 starts) in eight MLS seasons, tallying 56 goals and 23 assists during that stretch.

Sapong has spent the last four seasons (2015-18) with the Union, posting 36 goals and 14 assists in 123 appearances (108 starts).

He was originally selected by Sporting Kansas City as the 10th overall selection in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft and made 34 appearances during his rookie season, scoring five goals and adding five assists en route to being named the 2011 MLS Rookie of the Year.

In four seasons with Sporting KC, Sapong won an MLS Cup (2013) and the U.S. Open Cup trophy (2012).

“CJ is a player who adds athleticism and a high work rate on both sides of the ball,” said Chicago Fire Soccer Club Head Coach Veljko Paunovic.

“We also believe that he will increase our scoring capabilities. We’re looking forward to working with him this season.”

Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com - Ghana's leading football news website. Click for more news.

Related Articles:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’

February 23, 2019

Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Polls Closed

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘John Mahama Will Win By 90%’

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Stops Ningo-Prampram Voting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Accuses Ade Coker

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: E.T. Mensah Snubs Sam George

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Concerned Mothers Association call for return of kidnapped girls in WR

February 22, 2019

GSA, CID closes down illegal gas cylinder plant

February 22, 2019

Furniture shortages compel Bosuoyir primary pupils to learn on bare ground

February 22, 2019

Hundreds of tour and site guides undergo training in Kumasi

February 22, 2019

Pay us or no referees for Hearts, Dreams friendly - RAG

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!