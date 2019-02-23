Ghanaian forward C.J Sapong joins Chicago Fire

Sports News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Ghanaian born American forward, C.J Sarpong

Fire Soccer Club announced today that it has acquired forward CJ Sapong from the Philadelphia Union.

In exchange, the Union will receive $200,000 in 2019 General Allocation Money, $100,000 in 2020 Targeted Allocation Money, and an additional $100,000 in 2019 General Allocation Money should the Chicago Fire acquire said funds this year.

Sapong is under contract with the Fire for the 2019 season with a Club option for the 2020 season.

“CJ brings a different skill set to our attacking options,” said Chicago Fire Soccer Club President and General Manager Nelson Rodriguez. “We can now be more varied in how we attack.”

Sapong, 30, joins the Fire with 233 appearances (177 starts) in eight MLS seasons, tallying 56 goals and 23 assists during that stretch.

Sapong has spent the last four seasons (2015-18) with the Union, posting 36 goals and 14 assists in 123 appearances (108 starts).

He was originally selected by Sporting Kansas City as the 10th overall selection in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft and made 34 appearances during his rookie season, scoring five goals and adding five assists en route to being named the 2011 MLS Rookie of the Year.

In four seasons with Sporting KC, Sapong won an MLS Cup (2013) and the U.S. Open Cup trophy (2012).

“CJ is a player who adds athleticism and a high work rate on both sides of the ball,” said Chicago Fire Soccer Club Head Coach Veljko Paunovic.

“We also believe that he will increase our scoring capabilities. We’re looking forward to working with him this season.”