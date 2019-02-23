Bagbin rebukes Nii Lante Vanderpuye for predicting 99% victory for Mahama

Politics of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: citinewsroom.com

Alban Bagbin, NDC Flagbearer aspirant

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful, Alban Bagbin has said that persons who are ruling him out of the party’s presidential primaries are “wishful thinkers” who should be ready to be surprised at the end of the polls on Saturday.

Bagbin said he is optimistic of emerging victorious after the NDC’s presidential primaries.

The Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye who has publicly declared his support from John Mahama, one of the aspirants in the race is reported to have discredited the other six aspirants indicating that John Mahama will enjoy a landslide victory at the end of the election.

Mr. Vanderpuye had said Mahama will poll about 99% of the total votes cast suggesting that the other candidates can only make up about one percent of the total votes cast.

But Alban Bagbin said Mr. Vandapuye is only a wishful thinker who is full of “sound and fury.”

The second Deputy Speaker of Parliament after casting his vote at Nadowli in the Upper West Region said: “at the end of the day we will see whether his wishful thinking will come to pass.”

“Even though he [Nii Lante Vanderpuye] is a Member of Parliament, he does not know what democracy means; and so he is fond of using words to show that he is rather full of sound and fury and not reason.”

Mr. Bagbin further called on members of the party to be circumspect in their commentary concerning the party in order not to widen the divisions in the party after their primaries.

“Democracy is about being able to say the truth. I criticized the former president but that should not suggest we are enemies. What we need to do is to prepare ourselves to support whoever that will win”.