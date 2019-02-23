Home | News | Reports of Mahama win in Bodi constituency false - NDC

Reports of Mahama win in Bodi constituency false - NDC

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: 3news.com

John Mahama Sad CcMahama was reported to have won the Bodi constituency

Officials of the National Democratic Congress in the Bodi constituency of the Western Region have described as false, media reports that former President John Mahama has taken the lead in the 2019 presidential primary.

Deputy Communications Director of the party at the constituency Patrick Atta Donkor told 3news.com a while ago that polls are yet to end in the constituency, hence it cannot be correct that the EC has released official results showing Mahama in a comfortable lead.

“I just cast my vote; just two minutes ago. It’s totally false, voting is still going on at Bodi,” he told 3news.com at 3:20pm Saturday.

In what was described as the first EC certified results to emerge from the NDC presidential primary, a section of the media claimed Mahama polled 608 of the total 641 votes cast with Prof. Joshua Alabi following with just nine votes.

Goosie Tanoh, per the reports, managed seven votes, while Alban Bagbin secured five votes with Ekwow Spio-Garbrah polling four votes. Sylvester Mensah managed only three votes while Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu got two votes.

Three ballots were said to have been rejected.

Polls not even closed yet

However, when contacted, Mr. Donkor denied the reports stating that polls were yet to close officially before the ballot boxes could even be opened for sorting and counting to begin.

Of the 642 names on the register, he said all but three persons have cast their votes in the constituency, and that all agents, EC officials and party executives were waiting at the Anglican Church where the elections are being held.

“Per the electoral laws unless 5:00pm we cannot start counting,” he stated.

