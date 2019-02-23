Ex-Hearts of Oak star Cobbinah score in tough Albanian league clash

Sports News of Saturday, 23 February 2019
Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Winful Cobbinah scored on Friday night for his Albanian side KF Tifana to defeat KF Skenderbeu 2-1 with the Ghanaian striker Kwasi Sibo getting the consolation for the home side.
The talented playmaker opened the scoring for KF Tirana in the Week 23 match at the Skenderbeu Stadium of the Albanian top-flight league.
The 27-year-old scored his trademark goal by turning and putting the ball at the far corner in the 26th minute of the game at the Skenderbeu Stadium.
His compatriot Kwasi Sibo brouht the home side with a strike that went against the bar bofore landing in the net as they levelled the score just before the break.
The visitors rallied to score in the winner late in the game to give Cobbinah and Vincent Atingah's side the victory ahead of next week's crucial league match against arch rivals Partizan.
