Akufo-Addo’s journey to opposition begins when Mahama wins tonight - Former Tamale Mayor declares

Politics of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

A former Mayor of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Alhaji Abdul Hanan Gundadow has envisaged an overwhelming victory for former President John Dramani Mahama as flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the presidential aspirants’ race.

He disclosed to journalists at the Kulikuli School in the Tamale Central Constituency where he cast his vote on Saturday morning that it is an indication the end is near for current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration.

According to him, John Mahama is poised to take power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because it has disappointed Ghanaians considering the lofty unfulfilled promises with nothing to show in the Tamale Central Constituency.

“Today is a turning point for NDC to take power from the NPP and I am optimistic of a victory for Former President John Dramani Mahama to be the flagbearer of the NDC to recapture power. It also marks the end of the Akufo-Addo’s administration considering the fact they have promised much and have done little”, he revealed.

Alhaji Abdul Hanan Gundadow is certain that if the NDC is given another opportunity to govern, will fashion out policies and programmes that will address the needs of the Ghanaian populace.

“The NDC if it is given another opportunity to govern, I have no doubt it would fashion out policies and programmes to address the needs of the citizenry. Today is a turning point….the momentum is gathering and it is a manifestation the NDC is ready to mandate former President Mahama to come back and continue from where he left off”, he observed.

He anticipated a little over 98% endorsement for the former President. Adding that Mahama stands tall among the other aspirants vying with him in the race.