Home | News | Massive turnout signals NDC's readiness to wrestle power - Odododiodio MP

Massive turnout signals NDC's readiness to wrestle power - Odododiodio MP

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Nii Lante VanderpujeNii Lante Vanderpuije, MP for Odododiodio

Legislator for Odododiodio says the turnout at the party’s presidential primaries signals the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s readiness to wrestle power from the governing party.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye who was elated with the party pulling off an incident-free poll so far said the “super incompetent” NPP should get ready to step down.

“So far the process has been very impressive and the turn out has been good. I have been to many places in the capital starting from Amanfro to Odorkor, Bubuashie, Kaneshie, Art Centre, Korle Gorno, Korley Klottey and Odododiodio.

“Everywhere I have been, there were reports of so many people in queues in the morning between 7 – 10 am which created a little pressure at the polling centres but later things ease up,” he told Joy News’ Komla Adom.

Describing the attendance as extremely impressive and peaceful, he said almost 95 per cent of the delegates have voted at some polling centres.

“The only exception is at Prampram which has been resolved. We are hoping that at the end of the day everybody will be happy about the final result. It has been free and fair and I know even the losers will be very happy with the process,” he said.

The former Sports Minister said it is a great achievement for the party and it gives them an opportunity to stand firm, work together so they achieve their aim of reclaiming power.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’

February 23, 2019

Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Polls Closed

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘John Mahama Will Win By 90%’

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Stops Ningo-Prampram Voting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Accuses Ade Coker

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: E.T. Mensah Snubs Sam George

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Concerned Mothers Association call for return of kidnapped girls in WR

February 22, 2019

GSA, CID closes down illegal gas cylinder plant

February 22, 2019

Furniture shortages compel Bosuoyir primary pupils to learn on bare ground

February 22, 2019

Hundreds of tour and site guides undergo training in Kumasi

February 22, 2019

Pay us or no referees for Hearts, Dreams friendly - RAG

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!