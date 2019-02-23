Conduct NDC polls with dignity, fairness - Rawlings

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019
Jerry John Rawlings, former President of Ghana
National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder Jerry John Rawlings has called on the largest opposition party to conduct the ongoing presidential primaries with “dignity, transparency and fairness.”
Former president John Mahama is facing stiff opposition from six others for the flagbearership position of the Umbrella family ahead of the 2020 general elections.
The internal polls taking place in 275 polling centres have been generally peaceful.
In a tweet, Rawlings wished all the seven contestants well.
Over 260,000 delegates of the NDC are voting to elect a leader who must win with a simple majority of the votes.
Some of the contestants are former appointees of the former President in the erstwhile NDC government who say they can do better than their boss. The aspirants include former NHIA boss Sylvester Mensah, former Trade minister Dr. Spio-Gabrah, former Majority leader Alban Bagbin and former VC of UPSA Professor Joshua Alabi.
The election is being supervised by the electoral commission.
Let’s conduct today’s presidential primaries with dignity, transparency and fairness. My best wishes to all the candidates. pic.twitter.com/X27LIawJFv— Jerry John Rawlings (@officeofJJR) 23 February 2019
