NDC Presidential primaries: Mahama paying GHC20 to delegates

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019
Source: dailyguidenetwork.com
play videoJohn Dramani Mahama casting his vote
One of the seven seven presidential aspirants of the NDC, Sylvester Mensah, has accused former President John Mahama of bribing delegates with GH¢20.
According to Mr. Mensah, there has been an unfair advantage to Mr. Mahama.
He said Mr. Mahama’s camp team was distributing GH¢20 to each delegates, which he described as a breakdown in moral leadership.
“We find these elections manifesting a breakdown in moral leadership,” he said.
He indicated that there had been so many infractions from the onset.
Candidates provided for transport and food to the party, but the party says it is unable to provide food and transport and one candidate (Mahama) is going ahead to provide food.
He prayed that the infractions would not affect the outcomes of the election.
