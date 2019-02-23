Home | News | Goosie Tanoh alleges vote buying in NDC primary but hopeful of victory

Goosie Tanoh alleges vote buying in NDC primary but hopeful of victory

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: 3news.com

Goosie Tanoh 1rplay videoGoosie Tanoh, NDC presidential aspirant

Flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Goosie Tanoh, has raised red flag over the ongoing elections to choose a candidate to lead the party into the 2020 general elections.

He alleged 20 cedis and food were being shared among voters in some polling stations which he did not name.

According to him, he has pictures of food branded with Mahama posters were being shared to delegates at voting centres, which he said was wrong as it constitute inducement.

“It’s wrong, you’re not supposed to induce people with money or other materials, particularly at a polling station, that’s wrong and I hope that the party will take it on”, he told Evelyn Tengmaa at the St. Michael’s Senior High School polling station at the Krowor constituency in Accra.

Mr. Tanoh wants the party to investigate, Mr. Tanoh sees himself emerging a victor and leading the party.

Notwithstanding Mr. Tanoh said he is optimistic of winning the primary to lead the party into the 2020 general elections.

“I think we have enough momentum going for us and enough spread in some of our strong areas to allow us do very well and hopefully come through as a winner,” he noted.

He also mentioned that it is wrong for votes to have been counted in some constituencies before 5:00 pm when polls have been scheduled to officially close.

Meanwhile, he has described the entire process as he observed at the St. Michael’s Senior High School polling station at the Krowor as being commendable.

“It seems pretty orderly, people seem enthusiastic and excited about voting and that is a good thing for the NDC” he said.

In a related development, Mr. Tanoh and Alhaji Nurideen Iddirisu, have been disqualified from voting in the primary on grounds that they are not eligible.

