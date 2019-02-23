Home | News | NDC delegates openly endorse John Mahama

NDC delegates openly endorse John Mahama

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Some delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have openly endorsed John Dramani Mahama as the presidential candidate come 2020.

During a visit to some polling stations, delegates who confirmed that the voting process was smooth did not hide from sharing with us the candidate they voted for.

According to the delegates Mahama is the only marketable candidate. They added that he will be the best candidate to bring NDC back to power.

At the Ayawaso East constituency, the constituency chairman, Ole Bode assured Mahama of 98 per cent vote from his delegates.

Same can be said for renowned Human Rights Lawyer, Francis-Xavier Sosu who casted his vote at the Madina social Welfare centre. He stated that there is no better aspirant than John Mahama.

So far, the NDC presidential primaries is going on smoothly and peacefully with a large turnout nationwide.

At the Amasaman constituency over 700 out of 1200 had casted their vote as at 12 noon.

There is tight security presence at the various polling centres and the arrangement is so far in order.

Presiding officers from the various constituency also confirmed that voting has been peaceful and fair enough.

