NDC Ablekuma South presidential primary 'excellent' - Constituency Chairman

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Geoffrey Atakli Banini - NDC Ablekuma South Constituency Chairman

The National Democratic Congress Constituency Chairman for Ablekuma South, Geoffrey Atakli Banini, has commended the Electoral Commission and the police for handling the constituency’s presidential primary “excellently”.

He said the party was impressed with the professionalism exhibited by the two institutions.

“We are highly impressed with their work and it has made our people happy to partake in the exercise," Mr Banini told Graphic Online.

Meanwhile, 1000 delegates out of the 1263 expected to vote had done so by 3.37 p.m.

At the time Graphic Online visited the centre, the place appeared deserted with a few people and police officers around.

Mr Banini said it was because most delegates turned up early in the morning to vote.

He said he was hopeful that by close of day at least 1200 people would have voted.

The presiding officer, Mr Emmanuel Paemkah Jnr, stated that said “It’s been very smooth since morning. No quarrel everything has been smooth. “

The Ablekuma Central Constituency is an NDC stronghold and currently has Dr Oko Vanderpuije as its Member of Parliament.

