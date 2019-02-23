NDC Votes: Massive turn out at Odododiodio

Politics of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Almost 90 per cent of delegates in Odododiodio Constituency had cast their ballots by 2.30 p.m in the NDC flagbearer race.

Out of the 1579 expected to vote, 1391 had cast their ballots by 2:30pm.

The Presiding Officer, Mr Eric Okyere, told Graphic Online that the process had been smooth.

He said the polling Centre was split into two units to facilitate speedy voting, a strategy that he said had worked effectively.

“It’s been relatively calm. The greatest number of people have voted but we are waiting till 5pm.”

Odododiodo is one of Greater Accra’s most densely populated and a stronghold of the NDC.

The polling Centre at the Wesley Methodist Church was a festive mood when the Daily Graphic got to the scene.

Music was blaring from a loudspeaker with relaxed party faithful nodding to the melodies.

