NDC Presidential Primaries; Counting of votes underway

By Iddi Yire/Yaw Ansah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 23, GNA – The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Primaries for the 2020 General Election ended at 1700 hours throughout the 275 constituencies in the country with counting of votes underway.

More than 260,000 NDC delegates on Saturday voted at designated polling centres across the nation to elect the flagbearer for the 2020 general election.

Seven candidates - former President John Dramani Mahama, Professor Joshua Alabi, Dr Ekow Spio-Gabrah, Mr Kingsford Bagbin, Mr Sylvester Mensah, Mr Goosie Tanoh and Alhaji Iddrisu Nurudeen were in the race for the Party’s presidential ticket.

Team GNA reports that voting generally went on peacefully and smoothly across the country.

