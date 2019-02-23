Voting at Ablekuma North Constituency went on smoothly

By Eric Appah Marfo, GNA



Accra, Feb. 23, GNA – Voting at the Kwashieman School Polling Centre of the Ablekuma North Constituency went on smoothly as voting materials were ready on time with delegates trickling in to cast their ballot.

A total of 1,699 delegates were expected to vote in the National Democratic Congress Presidential Primaries at the centre.

There were two polling centres, North ‘A’, which comprised Kwashieman and Darkuman East and West wards and North ‘B’ comprising Awoshie, Sakaman, Odorkor and Otaten wards.

Some 934 delegates were expected to vote at North ‘A’ and 765 at North ‘B’.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Obed Kofi Nyarko and Mr Nkansah Agyei Owusu, Presiding Officers for North ‘A’ and ‘B’ said voting was going on smoothly.

There were a number of police officers at the centres to provide security.

GNA