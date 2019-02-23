Voting at Ablekuma North Constituency went on smoothly

By Eric Appah Marfo, GNA
Accra, Feb. 23, GNA –
Voting at the Kwashieman School Polling Centre of the Ablekuma North
Constituency went on smoothly as voting materials were ready on time with
delegates trickling in to cast their ballot.
A total of 1,699
delegates were expected to vote in the National Democratic Congress
Presidential Primaries at the centre.
There were two
polling centres, North ‘A’, which comprised Kwashieman and Darkuman East and
West wards and North ‘B’ comprising Awoshie, Sakaman, Odorkor and Otaten wards.
Some 934 delegates
were expected to vote at North ‘A’ and 765 at North ‘B’.
Speaking to the Ghana
News Agency, Mr Obed Kofi Nyarko and Mr Nkansah Agyei Owusu, Presiding Officers
for North ‘A’ and ‘B’ said voting was going on smoothly.
There were a number
of police officers at the centres to provide security.
GNA
