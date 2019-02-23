Security tight as NDC decides who gets the presidential ticket

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Feb. 23, GNA – Security was tight at voting centres across the Ashanti Region as delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) voted to decide who leads them to the 2020 election.

Seven candidates - former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Alban S.K. Bagbin, Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu, Mr. Sylvester Mensah, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Mr. Augustus Goosie Tanoh and Professor Joshua Alabi joined the race for the party’s presidential ticket.

The ban on the use of motorbikes at polling centres held as the acrobatic display by motorbike riders aligned with the party, which had over the years characterized NDC internal elections in Kumasi, was noticeably absent.

Not a single motorbike was seen by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at any of the polling centres visited.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said he was satisfied with the way things went.

“The security agencies are responsible for the maintenance of law and order at all the polling centres and would not cede that to any group.”

GNA