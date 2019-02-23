Security tight as NDC decides who gets the presidential ticket

By Stephen Asante, GNA
Kumasi, Feb. 23, GNA
– Security was tight at voting centres across the Ashanti Region as delegates
of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) voted to decide who leads
them to the 2020 election.
Seven candidates -
former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Alban S.K. Bagbin, Alhaji Nurudeen
Iddrisu, Mr. Sylvester Mensah, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Mr. Augustus Goosie Tanoh
and Professor Joshua Alabi joined the race for the party’s presidential ticket.
The ban on the use of
motorbikes at polling centres held as the acrobatic display by motorbike riders
aligned with the party, which had over the years characterized NDC internal
elections in Kumasi, was noticeably absent.
Not a single
motorbike was seen by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at any of the polling centres
visited.
Assistant
Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, the Regional Police Public
Relations Officer, said he was satisfied with the way things went.
“The security
agencies are responsible for the maintenance of law and order at all the polling
centres and would not cede that to any group.”
GNA
