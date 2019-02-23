Voting in NDC presidential primary peaceful in Eastern Region

By Benjamin Akoto/Alex Agyekum, GNA



Koforidua, Feb. 23 GNA – Voting in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primary in the Eastern Region has been peaceful.

The opposition party is choosing from a list of seven candidates, who leads it to the 2020 general election.

A total of 29,000 delegates in the region are taking part in the exercise.

They are made up of Branch, Constituency and Regional Executives, Founding Members, Regional Council of Elders, Members of Parliament (MP’s) and former government appointees.

As at mid-day, more than half of the 1,000 delegates in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency had already voted.

Earlier in the day, the leadership of the party in the region, issued a press statement to deny claims that there was not going to be voting in the Afram Plains South.

It asked the delegates in the area to disregard the claim.

