Voting in NDC presidential primary peaceful in Eastern Region

By Benjamin Akoto/Alex Agyekum, GNA
Koforidua, Feb. 23
GNA – Voting in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primary in
the Eastern Region has been peaceful.
The opposition party
is choosing from a list of seven candidates, who leads it to the 2020 general
election.
A total of 29,000
delegates in the region are taking part in the exercise.
They are made up of
Branch, Constituency and Regional Executives, Founding Members, Regional
Council of Elders, Members of Parliament (MP’s) and former government
appointees.
As at mid-day, more
than half of the 1,000 delegates in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency had
already voted.
Earlier in the day,
the leadership of the party in the region, issued a press statement to deny
claims that there was not going to be voting in the Afram Plains South.
It asked the
delegates in the area to disregard the claim.
GNA
