Home | News | NDC presidential primaries take-off smoothly in Central Region

NDC presidential primaries take-off smoothly in Central Region

Dan Soko

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast, Feb. 23, GNA - The presidential primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is peacefully underway in all the 23 polling centres of the Central Region.

A total of 23,228 delegates made up of 22,446 branches executives, 644 Constituency Executives and 138 Special voters including former government appointees are taking part in the election in the region.

The election started at exactly 0700 hours at almost all the polling centres.

At the Cape Coast South Constituency, where a total of 855 delegates, made up 95 branch executives, 28 Constituency executives and 13 government appointees are expected to cast their ballot, delegates were seen in long queues waiting patiently to cast their ballot.

Mr Stephen Gyekye, the Returning Officer, told the GNA that as at 1050 hours, 400 delegates had voted.

ASP Ernest Ofosu, the Cape Coast Metropolitan Police Commander, told the Ghana News Agency that 25 police officers were deployed to the Cape Coast South polling centre to maintain law and order.

There was absolute calm as voting went on smoothly when the GNA visited where 350 of the 720 delegates had cast their ballots as at 1130 hours.

ASP Adamu Awal, the UCC Police Commander, said 13 officers were deployed to the Cape Coast North polling centre.

The GNA Team observed that two of the seven aspirants, Sylvester Mensah and Nurudeen Iddrisu, did not have polling agents at both the Cape Coast North and South constituencies.

However, there were polling agents for Mr Goosie Tanoh, former President John Dramani Mahama, Professor Joshua Alabi, Mr Alban Sumana Bagbin and Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah.

In the Upper Denkyira East Constituency where a total of 1,049 delegates are expected to vote, 723 had already done so as at 1130 hours at the Catholic Boys School polling centre at Dunkwa on Offin when the GNA got there.

Security personnel were visible at all the centres to ensure peace. 

The Upper Denkyira East Municipal Electoral Officer, Mr Mensah Boateng, outlined the rules governing the election and asked delegates to comport themselves.

In the Upper Denkyira West Constituency, 380 of the total 696 delegates had cast their ballot at the Pentecost Church Polling Station at Ayanfuri as at 1145 hours.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’

February 23, 2019

Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Polls Closed

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘John Mahama Will Win By 90%’

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Stops Ningo-Prampram Voting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Accuses Ade Coker

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: E.T. Mensah Snubs Sam George

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Concerned Mothers Association call for return of kidnapped girls in WR

February 22, 2019

GSA, CID closes down illegal gas cylinder plant

February 22, 2019

Furniture shortages compel Bosuoyir primary pupils to learn on bare ground

February 22, 2019

Hundreds of tour and site guides undergo training in Kumasi

February 22, 2019

Pay us or no referees for Hearts, Dreams friendly - RAG

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!