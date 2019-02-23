NDC presidential primaries take-off smoothly in Central Region

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA
Cape Coast, Feb. 23,
GNA - The presidential primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress
(NDC) is peacefully underway in all the 23 polling centres of the Central
Region.
A total of 23,228
delegates made up of 22,446 branches executives, 644 Constituency Executives
and 138 Special voters including former government appointees are taking part
in the election in the region.
The election started
at exactly 0700 hours at almost all the polling centres.
At the Cape Coast
South Constituency, where a total of 855 delegates, made up 95 branch
executives, 28 Constituency executives and 13 government appointees are
expected to cast their ballot, delegates were seen in long queues waiting
patiently to cast their ballot.
Mr Stephen Gyekye,
the Returning Officer, told the GNA that as at 1050 hours, 400 delegates had
voted.
ASP Ernest Ofosu, the
Cape Coast Metropolitan Police Commander, told the Ghana News Agency that 25
police officers were deployed to the Cape Coast South polling centre to
maintain law and order.
There was absolute
calm as voting went on smoothly when the GNA visited where 350 of the 720
delegates had cast their ballots as at 1130 hours.
ASP Adamu Awal, the
UCC Police Commander, said 13 officers were deployed to the Cape Coast North
polling centre.
The GNA Team observed
that two of the seven aspirants, Sylvester Mensah and Nurudeen Iddrisu, did not
have polling agents at both the Cape Coast North and South constituencies.
However, there were
polling agents for Mr Goosie Tanoh, former President John Dramani Mahama,
Professor Joshua Alabi, Mr Alban Sumana Bagbin and Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah.
In the Upper Denkyira
East Constituency where a total of 1,049 delegates are expected to vote, 723
had already done so as at 1130 hours at the Catholic Boys School polling centre
at Dunkwa on Offin when the GNA got there.
Security personnel
were visible at all the centres to ensure peace.
The Upper Denkyira
East Municipal Electoral Officer, Mr Mensah Boateng, outlined the rules
governing the election and asked delegates to comport themselves.
In the Upper Denkyira
West Constituency, 380 of the total 696 delegates had cast their ballot at the
Pentecost Church Polling Station at Ayanfuri as at 1145 hours.
GNA
