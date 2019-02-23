NDC presidential primary sees high turn-out

Kumasi, Feb. 23, GNA – The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primary to pick the party’s flag-bearer for the 2020 general election, has been marked by a high turn-out in the Ashanti Region.



A total of 46,000 delegates in 47 constituencies qualified to vote in the election region.

At Asawase more than 1,320 people on the voters roll had already cast their votes, four hours into the exercise.

Delegates were seen standing in a long queue at the Mallam Fitter M/A/ Primary School Polling Centre, when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) got to the place after midday.

In the Asante-Akim North, Mr. Seidu Ibrahim, the Constituency Chairman, said he was impressed with the enthusiasm of the delegates.

GNA