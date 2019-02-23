Home | News | Happy Birthday Fespaco! Africa's Biggest Film Festival Celebrates 50 Years

Happy Birthday Fespaco! Africa's Biggest Film Festival Celebrates 50 Years

Dan Soko

Africa's largest film festival, Fespaco, celebrates its 50th birthday on Saturday as the biennial event kicks off with an opening ceremony at Ouagadougou's municipal stadium. Some 160 films from across the continent are set to be screened over the next week with 20 movies competing for the prestigious l'Étalon d'or de Yennenga prize.

“For this 50th edition, we've invited all of the filmmaking professionals from the African continent and their partners, to reflect together on the collective memory and future of pan-African cinema,” Ardiouma Soma, executive officer of Fespaco, told RFI in an interview .

Fespaco – the acronym for the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou in French – was launched in 1969 and is similar in structure to the Cannes Film Festival with several official selections including short documentaries, animations and full-length feature films.

The festival is an opportunity for African filmmakers to promote their work and aims to contribute towards the expansion and development of African cinema in Europe, North America and beyond.

“Our film-making industries must work for the economic development of our countries,” said Fespaco's Soma.

Films from 16 African countries are vying for the so-called African Oscar – the Golden Stallion of Yennenga, a prize named after the story of a 12th century beautiful princess who is considered the mother of the Mossi people.

Finalists this year include Rafiki , a film about the love and friendship between two young women that was banned by Kenya's classification board ; Ghanaian movie Keteke , which tells the story of a couple desperate to have their baby born in their home town Akete; and Miraculous Weapons , a Cameroonian film about a man on death row in South Africa.

Some 4,500 members of the film industry are expected in the Burkinabe capital and 100,000 members of the public are expected for 450 screenings, programmed to take place in venues across Ouagadougou.

Questions over security

Security is expected to be tight for the 2019 festival with Burkina Faso increasingly targeted by jihadist groups who are waging an insurgency across the Sahel region.

“We have taken all the necessary measures,” said Soma. “Festivals like Fespaco are meeting places to talk about culture and democracy, to fight the forces of evil.”

A number of attacks have taken place in the north of the country and the capital Ouagadougou has been targeted three times in the past three years.

“We have the usual security measures that we are reinforcing for Fespaco, it's quite normal,” Ousséni Compaoré, Burkina Faso's minister of security, told the AFP news agency. “We want to reassure featival-goers that they can come to Ouagadougou – to eat at any time, to move around at any time without problems.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’

February 23, 2019

Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Polls Closed

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘John Mahama Will Win By 90%’

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Stops Ningo-Prampram Voting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Accuses Ade Coker

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: E.T. Mensah Snubs Sam George

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Concerned Mothers Association call for return of kidnapped girls in WR

February 22, 2019

GSA, CID closes down illegal gas cylinder plant

February 22, 2019

Furniture shortages compel Bosuoyir primary pupils to learn on bare ground

February 22, 2019

Hundreds of tour and site guides undergo training in Kumasi

February 22, 2019

Pay us or no referees for Hearts, Dreams friendly - RAG

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!