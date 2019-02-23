Home | News | I Crossed The Line With Ref Confrontation - Pochettino

I Crossed The Line With Ref Confrontation - Pochettino

Dan Soko

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he "crossed the line" and might apologise to referee Mike Dean for approaching him on the pitch after Saturday's defeat at Burnley.

Pochettino complained about a corner awarded in the build-up to Burnley's opening goal in the 2-1 loss.

He argued with the fourth official during the match and Clarets defender Phil Bardsley had to him away when emotions spilled over at full-time.

"I made a mistake," said the Argentine.
Pochettino said the "emotion and disappointment" of the defeat led to a reaction which was "not normal".

The result meant Spurs, who are third, missed their chance to move two points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool.

The Clarets opened the scoring shortly after half-time when Chris Wood headed in Dwight McNeil's inswinging corner.

Spurs striker Harry Kane - making his first appearance since 13 January - equalised after latching on to Danny Rose's quick throw-in and poking past Tom Heaton, but Ashley Barnes tapped in Burnley's second late on.

"We know how important the match was and we felt disappointment," said Pochettino.

"I should have gone to the dressing room and got some water. A stupid thing happens and you react. Maybe I will go and apologise to the referee.

"We lost because of our mistakes, not to find an excuse or to blame things not in our hands. We should do better and in the end we need to blame ourselves.

"I said this game was key and that if we didn't win we cannot think we are a real contender [for the Premier League title].

"It is a massive opportunity lost."

