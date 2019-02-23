NDC decides: NDC HQ votes massively for Mahama

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: Graphic.com.gh

John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana

Former President John Dramani Mahama got a massive endorsement at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) headquarters in Accra where a special voting centre was created to enable national executives to vote.

Out of the total 42 votes at the head office, Mr Mahama secured 33.

About 57 were expected to have voted but only 42 turned up.

His closest challenger was Sylvester Mensah who polled four (4) votes while Goosie Tanoh got two (2) votes.

Alban Bagbin and Professor Joshua Alabi recorded one vote each.

Alhaji Nurideen Mohammed and Ekwow Spio Garbrah got no votes at the NDC head office.

There was one rejected vote.

Special Voting Centre at NDC head office

Alban Bagbin - 1

Alhaji Nurideen Mohammed - 0

John Mahama - 33

Sylvester Mensah - 4

Ekwow Spio Garbrah - 0

Goosie Tanoh - 2

Prof Joshua Alabi - 1

Rejected - 1

[embedded content]