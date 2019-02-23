Home | News | Sylvester Mensah loses La Dadekotopon 'home constituency' to Mahama

Sylvester Mensah loses La Dadekotopon 'home constituency' to Mahama

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Sylvester Mensah KkbSylvester Mensah, NDC presidential aspirant

Mr Sylvester Mensah lost his home constituency of La Dadekotopon in Greater Accra to John Dramani in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer race on Saturday.

Mr Mensah, a one time Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon managed to secured only 108 votes as against John Mahama's 1134 votes.

La Dadekotopon

Alban Bagbin - 7

Alhaji Nuredeen - 4

John Mahama - 1134

Sylvester Mensah - 108

Ekwow Spio Garbrah - 7

Goosie Tanoh - 9

Prof Joshua Alabi - 50

Reject - 3

Total valid votes 1319

Bantama constituency

Joshua Alabi - 5

Alban Bagbin - 2

Sylvester Mensah - 1

Ekwow Spio Gabrah - 12

Goosie Tanoh - 11

Nurudeen Iddrisu - 0

John Mahama - 652

Rejected ballot - 6

Total votes cast - 683

Expected voters - 864

Asokwa

John Dramani Mahama - 801

Ekwow Spio-Garbrah - 9

Alban Bagbin - 17

Sylvester Mensah - 9

Goosie Tanoh - 14

Prof. Joshua Alabi - 9

Nurudeen Idrissu - 0

Total registered - 1,262

Total Vote Cast-868

Rejected ballot- 11

Tema East

ASK Bagbin - 10

Nurideen Idrissu - 0

John Mahama - 1,020

Sylvester Mensah - 0

Ekwow Spio Gabrah - 3

Goosie Tanoh - 8

Prof Joshua Alarbi - 6

Total Valid Votes - 1,053

Expected Votes - 1,330

Rejected Votes - 3

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’

February 23, 2019

Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Polls Closed

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘John Mahama Will Win By 90%’

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Stops Ningo-Prampram Voting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Accuses Ade Coker

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: E.T. Mensah Snubs Sam George

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Concerned Mothers Association call for return of kidnapped girls in WR

February 22, 2019

GSA, CID closes down illegal gas cylinder plant

February 22, 2019

Furniture shortages compel Bosuoyir primary pupils to learn on bare ground

February 22, 2019

Hundreds of tour and site guides undergo training in Kumasi

February 22, 2019

Pay us or no referees for Hearts, Dreams friendly - RAG

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!