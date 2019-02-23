Sylvester Mensah loses La Dadekotopon 'home constituency' to Mahama

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Sylvester Mensah, NDC presidential aspirant

Mr Sylvester Mensah lost his home constituency of La Dadekotopon in Greater Accra to John Dramani in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer race on Saturday.

Mr Mensah, a one time Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon managed to secured only 108 votes as against John Mahama's 1134 votes.

La Dadekotopon

Alban Bagbin - 7

Alhaji Nuredeen - 4

John Mahama - 1134

Sylvester Mensah - 108

Ekwow Spio Garbrah - 7

Goosie Tanoh - 9

Prof Joshua Alabi - 50

Reject - 3

Total valid votes 1319

Bantama constituency

Joshua Alabi - 5

Alban Bagbin - 2

Sylvester Mensah - 1

Ekwow Spio Gabrah - 12

Goosie Tanoh - 11

Nurudeen Iddrisu - 0

John Mahama - 652

Rejected ballot - 6

Total votes cast - 683

Expected voters - 864

Asokwa

John Dramani Mahama - 801

Ekwow Spio-Garbrah - 9

Alban Bagbin - 17

Sylvester Mensah - 9

Goosie Tanoh - 14

Prof. Joshua Alabi - 9

Nurudeen Idrissu - 0

Total registered - 1,262

Total Vote Cast-868

Rejected ballot- 11

Tema East

ASK Bagbin - 10

Nurideen Idrissu - 0

John Mahama - 1,020

Sylvester Mensah - 0

Ekwow Spio Gabrah - 3

Goosie Tanoh - 8

Prof Joshua Alarbi - 6

Total Valid Votes - 1,053

Expected Votes - 1,330

Rejected Votes - 3