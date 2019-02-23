Sylvester Mensah loses La Dadekotopon 'home constituency' to Mahama

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019
Source: Graphic.com.gh
Sylvester Mensah, NDC presidential aspirant
Mr Sylvester Mensah lost his home constituency of La Dadekotopon in Greater Accra to John Dramani in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer race on Saturday.
Mr Mensah, a one time Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon managed to secured only 108 votes as against John Mahama's 1134 votes.
La Dadekotopon
Alban Bagbin - 7
Alhaji Nuredeen - 4
John Mahama - 1134
Sylvester Mensah - 108
Ekwow Spio Garbrah - 7
Goosie Tanoh - 9
Prof Joshua Alabi - 50
Reject - 3
Total valid votes 1319
Bantama constituency
Joshua Alabi - 5
Alban Bagbin - 2
Sylvester Mensah - 1
Ekwow Spio Gabrah - 12
Goosie Tanoh - 11
Nurudeen Iddrisu - 0
John Mahama - 652
Rejected ballot - 6
Total votes cast - 683
Expected voters - 864
Asokwa
John Dramani Mahama - 801
Ekwow Spio-Garbrah - 9
Alban Bagbin - 17
Sylvester Mensah - 9
Goosie Tanoh - 14
Prof. Joshua Alabi - 9
Nurudeen Idrissu - 0
Total registered - 1,262
Total Vote Cast-868
Rejected ballot- 11
Tema East
ASK Bagbin - 10
Nurideen Idrissu - 0
John Mahama - 1,020
Sylvester Mensah - 0
Ekwow Spio Gabrah - 3
Goosie Tanoh - 8
Prof Joshua Alarbi - 6
Total Valid Votes - 1,053
Expected Votes - 1,330
Rejected Votes - 3
