Home | News | NDC Presidential primaries: Mahama in comfortable lead

NDC Presidential primaries: Mahama in comfortable lead

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: dailyguidenetwork.com

J.MAHAMAJohn Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana

Official results declared some of the constituencies so far show an overwhelming victory for former president John Mahama in the National Democratic Congress Presidential Primary.

In the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency, A.S.K Bagbin pulled 3 votes, Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu had 2 votes, Mr. Mahama garnered 1,268, Sylvester Mensah had 4 votes, Spio- Garbrah -2, Goosie Tanoh 1 vote and Prof. Joshua Alabi had 8. Total registered votes in the area was 1,312, rejected -10 with total valid votes at 1,288.

At Saboba Constituency, ASK Bagbin - 8, Alhaji Nurideen 0, Mahama-564, Sylvester Mensah - 2, Spio-Garbah - 8, Goosie Tanoh - 6, Joshua Alabi - 7, with five rejected votes and Rejected - 5, total votes Cast 600.

In Damongo Constituency A.S.K Bagbin- 0, Alhaji Nurideen Iddris- 1, Mr. Mahama- 510, Sylvester Mensah- 0, Spio Garbrah- 1, Goosie Tanoh- 0, Prof.Joshua Alabi- 0. Votes cast was 515, with three rejected votes. Total registered voters were 521.

In Bole Bamboi Constituency, Mr. Mahama’s hometown, official results show that he garnered 750 votes.

There were a total of 762 votes. Alban Bagbin had 4 votes, Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu and Prof. Joshua Alabi each had one votes while Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah and Goosie Tanoh all had zero votes.

At NDC Headquarters, ASK Bagbin had one vote, Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu had zero, Mr. Mahama had 33, Spio-Garbrah had two, Goosie Tanoh two, Sylvester Mensah had one, with one rejected vote. Total vote cast was 41.

Ningo-Prampram Constituency’s results show that A.S.K. Bagbin-4, Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu-1, John Mahama-694, Sylvester Adinam Mensah-22, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah-2, Goosie Tanoh- 1, Prof. Joshua Alabi-16, spoilt ballots-1, total votes expected- 856, total valid votes-740, total rejected votes-7, total votes cast- 748.

For Tamale North, Sylvester Mensah – 2, Spio Garbrah – 5, Iddrisu Nurudeen – 0, Alban Bagbin – 1, Goose Tano – 14 , Joshua Alabi – 29 , John Mahama – 542.

At Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, ASK Bagbin had three votes, Mahama had 1331, Nurudeen had zero, Mr. Mensah had four, Spio-Garbrah Garbrah had four, Goosie Tanoh got four, Prof. Alabi 25, rejected votes were six, with two spoiled votes.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’

February 23, 2019

Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Polls Closed

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘John Mahama Will Win By 90%’

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Stops Ningo-Prampram Voting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Accuses Ade Coker

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: E.T. Mensah Snubs Sam George

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Concerned Mothers Association call for return of kidnapped girls in WR

February 22, 2019

GSA, CID closes down illegal gas cylinder plant

February 22, 2019

Furniture shortages compel Bosuoyir primary pupils to learn on bare ground

February 22, 2019

Hundreds of tour and site guides undergo training in Kumasi

February 22, 2019

Pay us or no referees for Hearts, Dreams friendly - RAG

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!