Shippers Authority projects 10% cargo quantity growth after missing target in 2018

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Shippers Authority, Benonita Bismarck

The Ghana Shippers Authority has projected a 10 percent over all cargo quantity growth for this year.

The GSA last year projected same but was able to meet 8 percent of that projection.

The projection was made by the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Benonita Bismarck while presenting the Shipping Quarter and outlook performance.

She told Citi Business News transit trade will be well managed in order not to deflect transit cargo to neighboring ports.

“For 2019 we are projecting an increase of 10 percent. Those policies that have been put in place will now mature”, she stated.

Comparing the 2017- and 2018-year growth, Ms. Bismarck revealed that the import and export volumes for 2018 increased by 1.2 percent and 24.6 percent respectively compared to 2017, whereas total transit trade volume increased by 0.2 percent in 2018, compared to 2017.

She stated that Cargo throughput for the port of Tema was 15.50 million metric tonnes, representing 67 percent of the total seaborne trade, whilst the port of Takoradi recorded 7.62 million metric tonnes, representing 33 percent of the total seaborne trade.

To better understand and resolve problems and issues faced by shippers however, the authority has launched a mobile phone application called the ShippersApp.

Ms Bismarck said the app has a core mandate to provide and disseminate timely, reliable and relevant shipping information to shippers and the shipping industry in Ghana.

“We wanted a one-stop shop for our shippers, we have put all the agencies under one umbrella to make things easier for shippers” she assured.