Alabi loses home constituency Krowor to Mahama

Prof. Joshua Alabi, NDC presidential aspirant

Professor Joshua Alabi has lost his home constituency of Krowor in Greater Accra to John Mahama in the National Democratic Congress flagbearer race.

Out of the total 1390 votes cast in the constituency, Professor Alabi polled only 164 votes.

Klotey Korle

Alban Bagbin - 3

Alhaji Nuredeen - 1

John Mahama - 1019

Sylvester Mensah - 2

Ekwow Spio - 5

Goosie Tanoh - 10

Prof Joshua Alabi - 9

Rejected 9

Kpone-Katamanso

Joshua Alabi - 10

Alban Bagbin - 3

John Mahama - 846

Sylvester Mensah - 3

Ekow Spio Garbrah - 2

Goosie Tanoh - 10

Nurudeen Idrissu - 1

Number of delegates: 1041

Total Votes - 881

Rejected - 8

Spoilt ballot - 1

Odododiodo

John Mahama - 1,405

Ekwow Spio Garbrah - 2

Goosie Tanoh - 13

Alban Bagbin - 4

Joshua Alabi - 16

Sylvester Mensah - 4

Alhaji Nurudeen - 2

Rejected 1

Nkwanta-North constituency

ASK Bagbin : 1

Alhaji Nurudeen :1

John Mahama : 697

Sylvester Mensah: 4

Spio Garbrah: 3

Goosie Tanoh :14

Joshua Alabi: 5

Rejected : 3

Total votes: 728

Total valid votes: 725