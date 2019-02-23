Alabi loses home constituency Krowor to Mahama

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019
Source: Graphic.com.gh
Prof. Joshua Alabi, NDC presidential aspirant
Professor Joshua Alabi has lost his home constituency of Krowor in Greater Accra to John Mahama in the National Democratic Congress flagbearer race.
Out of the total 1390 votes cast in the constituency, Professor Alabi polled only 164 votes.
Klotey Korle
Alban Bagbin - 3
Alhaji Nuredeen - 1
John Mahama - 1019
Sylvester Mensah - 2
Ekwow Spio - 5
Goosie Tanoh - 10
Prof Joshua Alabi - 9
Rejected 9
Kpone-Katamanso
Joshua Alabi - 10
Alban Bagbin - 3
John Mahama - 846
Sylvester Mensah - 3
Ekow Spio Garbrah - 2
Goosie Tanoh - 10
Nurudeen Idrissu - 1
Number of delegates: 1041
Total Votes - 881
Rejected - 8
Spoilt ballot - 1
Odododiodo
John Mahama - 1,405
Ekwow Spio Garbrah - 2
Goosie Tanoh - 13
Alban Bagbin - 4
Joshua Alabi - 16
Sylvester Mensah - 4
Alhaji Nurudeen - 2
Rejected 1
Nkwanta-North constituency
ASK Bagbin : 1
Alhaji Nurudeen :1
John Mahama : 697
Sylvester Mensah: 4
Spio Garbrah: 3
Goosie Tanoh :14
Joshua Alabi: 5
Rejected : 3
Total votes: 728
Total valid votes: 725
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article