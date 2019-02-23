Home | News | NDC primaries: Early declaration of results unfair – Goosie Tanoh

NDC primaries: Early declaration of results unfair – Goosie Tanoh

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: citinewsroom.com

GOOSIE CITI BNDC flagbearer hopeful, Augustus 'Goosie' Tanoh

National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential aspirant, Goosie Tanoh has decried the early declaration of results at some constituencies in the party’s ongoing presidential primaries.

According to him, such conduct has the potential of discouraging delegates who intend to vote for other candidates and create an impression that the other candidates do not stand any chance of winning the polls.

Goosie Tanoh made the comments while speaking to journalists after touring some constituencies in the party’s presidential primaries.

Ahead of the 5 pm official closing time of the polls,

Counting, sorting, and declaration of results was done earlier in some centres, ahead of the 5 pm official close of polls, with former president John Mahama coming far ahead of the six other candidates.

But Goosie Tanoh said the other candidates who appear to be far behind John Mahama are also able to pull many more votes than him at other polling station and so does not believe it is a hopeless situation for other candidates.

“The real issue is the time that they declared it [the results]. You are supposed to declare at 5 pm because then you influence other people who are in the process of voting by suggesting it is a hopeless case for other candidates but we don’t think it is a hopeless case for other candidates. I’m sure you’ll find areas where we also get a margin much bigger than 600,” he said.

He, however, said he believes the party’s headquarters will take up the matter and address it.

“I got a call from a high official of the party who was also very upset that the vote has been declared when indeed it is hours more before closing so I’m not happy…. I believe our head office is handling that issue,” he said.

Despite warnings from the party leadership for results to be declared only after 5 pm, results from constituencies such as Saboba and Chereponi were announced before 5 pm due to an existing 4 pm to 7 am curfew in those areas.

Six of the aspirants prior to the election raised a number of concerns with the process. They petitioned the party on a number of occasions over their concerns.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’

February 23, 2019

Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Polls Closed

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘John Mahama Will Win By 90%’

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Stops Ningo-Prampram Voting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Accuses Ade Coker

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: E.T. Mensah Snubs Sam George

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Concerned Mothers Association call for return of kidnapped girls in WR

February 22, 2019

GSA, CID closes down illegal gas cylinder plant

February 22, 2019

Furniture shortages compel Bosuoyir primary pupils to learn on bare ground

February 22, 2019

Hundreds of tour and site guides undergo training in Kumasi

February 22, 2019

Pay us or no referees for Hearts, Dreams friendly - RAG

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!