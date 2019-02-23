NDC Presidential primaries was peaceful - Ashanti Regional Chairman

Politics of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition NDC, Nana Kwesi Augustus has declared today's presidential primaries meant to elect the party's flagbearer as peaceful.

Speaking to the media after monitoring the elections, Nana Kwesi Augustus said the election has been good without any uncertainties.

Voting started in the region at about 7am Saturday. Some centres witnessed queues while others saw few people trooping in bit by bit.

Many eligible voters were excited because the voting process has been smooth except few who could not find their names on the register or were asked to go back home and bring their ID cards.

The chairman says the party has made three alternatives for eligible voters to be able to cast their votes.

One of such is making use of the party's register to facilitate the process.

Voting has ended at centres and counting is underway.