Home | News | Mahama wins NDC flagbearership race...thanks to NPP

Mahama wins NDC flagbearership race...thanks to NPP

Dan Soko

Former President John Mahama has secured a decisive victory in the National Democratic Congress flagbearership race, with his supporters claiming he is the only candidate capable of defeating the ruling New Patriotic Party in the 2020 polls.

Mr Mahama, 60, took more than 90 percent of the vote according to early results, although some of the aspirants alleged breaches of the electoral laws prior to today's vote.

READ MORE: No playing field in NDC presidential race- NPP MP

Anger over attacks on Mr Mahama by his challengers and from the NPP as well as Mr Mahama's own hawkish position on national issues, galvanized voters.

The vote, saw the participation of about 260,000 delegates, in all 275 constituencies across the country.

Should the NPP retain President Nana Akufo-Addo as its flagbearer, the 2020 polls will be a repeat of the 2012 and 2016 parliamentary and presidential elections.

In the 2012 elections, Mr Mahama, fresh from supervising the burial of ex-President John Evans Atta Mills, defeated then candidate Akufo-Addo, after campaign for only three months.

However, corruption scandals under his watch, tag of being "incompetent," depreciation of the cedi, plus widening unemployment, led to his defeat in 2016, by more than one million votes.

It was the first time a sitting president had lost his election bid in the history of Ghana or in the fourth republic.

READ MORE: NDC Decides: Rawlings urges "dignity, transparency and fairness"

Mr Mahama has said he wants another chance at the presidency to correct the wrongs of the past.

Mr Mahama said in a video on Thursday, 23 August 2018, that: “I have prayed diligently about the task ahead and I believe I owe a duty to God, and my country, to take our great party back into government to right the wrongs of the past and to put an end to the cries of the people under the current dispensation.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’

February 23, 2019

Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Polls Closed

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘John Mahama Will Win By 90%’

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Stops Ningo-Prampram Voting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Accuses Ade Coker

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: E.T. Mensah Snubs Sam George

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Concerned Mothers Association call for return of kidnapped girls in WR

February 22, 2019

GSA, CID closes down illegal gas cylinder plant

February 22, 2019

Furniture shortages compel Bosuoyir primary pupils to learn on bare ground

February 22, 2019

Hundreds of tour and site guides undergo training in Kumasi

February 22, 2019

Pay us or no referees for Hearts, Dreams friendly - RAG

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!