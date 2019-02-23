Mahama wins NDC flagbearership race...thanks to NPP

Former President John Mahama has secured a decisive victory in the National Democratic Congress flagbearership race, with his supporters claiming he is the only candidate capable of defeating the ruling New Patriotic Party in the 2020 polls.

Mr Mahama, 60, took more than 90 percent of the vote according to early results, although some of the aspirants alleged breaches of the electoral laws prior to today's vote.

Anger over attacks on Mr Mahama by his challengers and from the NPP as well as Mr Mahama's own hawkish position on national issues, galvanized voters.

The vote, saw the participation of about 260,000 delegates, in all 275 constituencies across the country.

Should the NPP retain President Nana Akufo-Addo as its flagbearer, the 2020 polls will be a repeat of the 2012 and 2016 parliamentary and presidential elections.

In the 2012 elections, Mr Mahama, fresh from supervising the burial of ex-President John Evans Atta Mills, defeated then candidate Akufo-Addo, after campaign for only three months.

However, corruption scandals under his watch, tag of being "incompetent," depreciation of the cedi, plus widening unemployment, led to his defeat in 2016, by more than one million votes.

It was the first time a sitting president had lost his election bid in the history of Ghana or in the fourth republic.

Mr Mahama has said he wants another chance at the presidency to correct the wrongs of the past.

Mr Mahama said in a video on Thursday, 23 August 2018, that: “I have prayed diligently about the task ahead and I believe I owe a duty to God, and my country, to take our great party back into government to right the wrongs of the past and to put an end to the cries of the people under the current dispensation.”