John Mahama wins landslide victory in Tema

By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA
Tema Feb 23, GNA - Former
President John Dramani Mahama, has won a landslide victory in the three
constituencies in Tema after the end of Saturday's presidential primaries of
the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The election took
place in a calm atmosphere in the three constituencies with no record of
violence or intimidation.
After 10 hours of
voting at Tema West, Mr. John Mahama won with 1009 votes with Mr. Goozie Tanoh
coming second with 13 votes. Prof Joshua Alabi came next with 11 votes whilst Mr.
Alban Bagbin had seven votes. Dr. Sylvestet Mensah had four votes with Dr.
Ekwow Spio Garbrah getting two votes. Alhaji Nurideen had no votes.
At Tema Central, Mr.
Mahama had 730, Dr. Spio-Garvrah had 11 and Dr. Mensah had votes 12 with Alhaji
Nurideen getting one vote. Mr. Tanoh had six votes whilst Mr. Bagbin and Prof
Alabi got one and two votes respectively.
At Tema East, Mr.
Mahama had 1,020 with Mr. Bagbin getting 10 votes. Mr. Tanoh had eight votes
with Prof Alabi getting six votes. Dr. Spio Garbrah had three votes with Alhaji
Nurideen and Dr. Sylvester Tetteh getting zero each.
In an interview with
the GNA on the sidelines of the elections, the Chairman, NDC, Tema West
Constituency, Mr. Isaac Robert Pobee, called for unity at the top after the
election so that the grassroots would know there was unity in the party and
champion party rebuilding for victory in 2020.
A former
parliamentary aspirant for Tema West, Mr. James Enu, indicated that the NDC was
emerging as a strong party and would take the NPP by surprise, adding that
“what is on the ground attested to the fact that Ghanaians would boot the NPP
out come 2020."
GNA
