John Mahama wins landslide victory in Tema

John Mahama wins landslide victory in Tema

Dan Soko

By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA

Tema Feb 23, GNA - Former President John Dramani Mahama, has won a landslide victory in the three constituencies in Tema after the end of Saturday's presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The election took place in a calm atmosphere in the three constituencies with no record of violence or intimidation.

After 10 hours of voting at Tema West, Mr. John Mahama won with 1009 votes with Mr. Goozie Tanoh coming second with 13 votes. Prof Joshua Alabi came next with 11 votes whilst Mr. Alban Bagbin had seven votes. Dr. Sylvestet Mensah had four votes with Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah getting two votes. Alhaji Nurideen had no votes.

At Tema Central, Mr. Mahama had 730, Dr. Spio-Garvrah had 11 and Dr. Mensah had votes 12 with Alhaji Nurideen getting one vote. Mr. Tanoh had six votes whilst Mr. Bagbin and Prof Alabi got one and two votes respectively.

At Tema East, Mr. Mahama had 1,020 with Mr. Bagbin getting 10 votes. Mr. Tanoh had eight votes with Prof Alabi getting six votes. Dr. Spio Garbrah had three votes with Alhaji Nurideen and Dr. Sylvester Tetteh getting zero each.

In an interview with the GNA on the sidelines of the elections, the Chairman, NDC, Tema West Constituency, Mr. Isaac Robert Pobee, called for unity at the top after the election so that the grassroots would know there was unity in the party and champion party rebuilding for victory in 2020.

A former parliamentary aspirant for Tema West, Mr. James Enu, indicated that the NDC was emerging as a strong party and would take the NPP by surprise, adding that “what is on the ground attested to the fact that Ghanaians would boot the NPP out come 2020."

GNA

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

