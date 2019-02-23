Mahama wins by 95.6 per cent in Okaikwei North

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah/William Fiabu, GNA



Accra, Feb. 23, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama won the Presidential Primaries in the Okaikwei North Constituency by 95.6 per cent according to provisional results announced by the Presiding Officer, Mr Gershon Kudzordzi.

The total number of voters on the Constituency’s register was 1,073 out of which 931 voted with five rejected ballots.

Mr John Dramani Mahama had 887 votes, followed by Professor Joshua Alabi with 20 votes, Mr Goosie Tanoh, nine, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, four, Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu and Mr Sylvester Mensah three votes each, and Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah 0.

