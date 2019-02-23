Wild jubilation over Mahama’s victory

By Alex Agyekum/Francis Duku-Boateng



Koforidua, Feb. 23, GNA - There was wild jubilation infront of the Eastern Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) when the votes received by former President John Dramani Mahama at the New Juaben South Constituency was announced.

President Mahama polled 943, Prof. Joshua Alabi 4, Sylvester Mensah 1, Alban Bagbin 2, Goosie Tanoh 5, Ekow Spio-Garbrah 7, Nurudeen Iddrisu 1.

Total votes cast was 963 with two votes rejected.

At the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency, President Mahama polled 714 votes, Prof. Joshua Alabi 7, Alban Bagbin 3, Ekow Spio-Garbrah 2, Goosie Tanoh 1, Sylvester Mensah 1, and Nurudeen Iddrisu 0.

