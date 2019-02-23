Home | News | NDC delegates in the north endorse Mahama

NDC delegates in the north endorse Mahama

Dan Soko

Tamale, Feb. 23, GNA - Delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries in the Northern, Savannah and North East regions voted overwhelmingly to endorse former President John Dramani Mahama as the Flagbearer for Election 2020.

Some of the certified results declared so far included Yendi Constituency where Mr Alban Bagbin polled 10 votes, Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu polled one vote, Mr John Mahama polled 955 votes, Mr Sylvester Mensah; two votes, Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah; seven votes, Mr Goosie Tanoh; 21, and Professor Joshua Alabi; 18.

There were 1,024 registered voters where 1,019 voted and five votes were rejected.

At the Savelugu Constituency, 874 valid votes were cast out of 879 registered voters and Mr Bagbin got two votes, Alhaji Iddrisu; zero, Mr Mahama; 850, Mr Mensah; two, Mr Spio-Garbrah; five, Mr Tanoh; five, and Professor Alabi; 10.

At Tamale South Constituency, Mr Bagbin got three votes, Alhaji Nurudeen got four, Mr Mahama; 1,312, Mr Mensah; seven, Mr Spio-Garbrah;  10, Mr Tanoh; 36, and Professor Alabi; 38.

There were 1,410 valid votes cast and two votes were rejected out of the 1,422 registered voters.

At Bole Constituency, Mr Bagbin got four votes, Alhaji Iddrisu; one, Mr Mahama; 750, Mr Mensah, Mr Spio-Garbrah and Mr Tanoh got zero, and Professor Alabi got one vote.

Total votes cast were 757 and one vote was rejected out of the total 762 registered voters.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’

February 23, 2019

Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Polls Closed

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘John Mahama Will Win By 90%’

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Stops Ningo-Prampram Voting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Accuses Ade Coker

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: E.T. Mensah Snubs Sam George

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Concerned Mothers Association call for return of kidnapped girls in WR

February 22, 2019

GSA, CID closes down illegal gas cylinder plant

February 22, 2019

Furniture shortages compel Bosuoyir primary pupils to learn on bare ground

February 22, 2019

Hundreds of tour and site guides undergo training in Kumasi

February 22, 2019

Pay us or no referees for Hearts, Dreams friendly - RAG

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!