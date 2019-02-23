NDC delegates in the north endorse Mahama

Tamale, Feb. 23, GNA
- Delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries in the
Northern, Savannah and North East regions voted overwhelmingly to endorse
former President John Dramani Mahama as the Flagbearer for Election 2020.
Some of the certified
results declared so far included Yendi Constituency where Mr Alban Bagbin
polled 10 votes, Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu polled one vote, Mr John Mahama polled
955 votes, Mr Sylvester Mensah; two votes, Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah; seven votes,
Mr Goosie Tanoh; 21, and Professor Joshua Alabi; 18.
There were 1,024
registered voters where 1,019 voted and five votes were rejected.
At the Savelugu
Constituency, 874 valid votes were cast out of 879 registered voters and Mr
Bagbin got two votes, Alhaji Iddrisu; zero, Mr Mahama; 850, Mr Mensah; two, Mr
Spio-Garbrah; five, Mr Tanoh; five, and Professor Alabi; 10.
At Tamale South
Constituency, Mr Bagbin got three votes, Alhaji Nurudeen got four, Mr Mahama;
1,312, Mr Mensah; seven, Mr Spio-Garbrah;
10, Mr Tanoh; 36, and Professor Alabi; 38.
There were 1,410
valid votes cast and two votes were rejected out of the 1,422 registered
voters.
At Bole Constituency,
Mr Bagbin got four votes, Alhaji Iddrisu; one, Mr Mahama; 750, Mr Mensah, Mr
Spio-Garbrah and Mr Tanoh got zero, and Professor Alabi got one vote.
Total votes cast were
757 and one vote was rejected out of the total 762 registered voters.
GNA
