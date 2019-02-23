NDC delegates in the north endorse Mahama

Tamale, Feb. 23, GNA - Delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries in the Northern, Savannah and North East regions voted overwhelmingly to endorse former President John Dramani Mahama as the Flagbearer for Election 2020.



Some of the certified results declared so far included Yendi Constituency where Mr Alban Bagbin polled 10 votes, Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu polled one vote, Mr John Mahama polled 955 votes, Mr Sylvester Mensah; two votes, Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah; seven votes, Mr Goosie Tanoh; 21, and Professor Joshua Alabi; 18.

There were 1,024 registered voters where 1,019 voted and five votes were rejected.

At the Savelugu Constituency, 874 valid votes were cast out of 879 registered voters and Mr Bagbin got two votes, Alhaji Iddrisu; zero, Mr Mahama; 850, Mr Mensah; two, Mr Spio-Garbrah; five, Mr Tanoh; five, and Professor Alabi; 10.

At Tamale South Constituency, Mr Bagbin got three votes, Alhaji Nurudeen got four, Mr Mahama; 1,312, Mr Mensah; seven, Mr Spio-Garbrah; 10, Mr Tanoh; 36, and Professor Alabi; 38.

There were 1,410 valid votes cast and two votes were rejected out of the 1,422 registered voters.

At Bole Constituency, Mr Bagbin got four votes, Alhaji Iddrisu; one, Mr Mahama; 750, Mr Mensah, Mr Spio-Garbrah and Mr Tanoh got zero, and Professor Alabi got one vote.

Total votes cast were 757 and one vote was rejected out of the total 762 registered voters.

GNA