Voting ends peacefully in Sunyani East and West

By Dennis Peprah, GNA
Sunyani, Feb. 23, GNA
- Voting ended peacefully in Sunyani East and Sunyani West constituencies for
the National Democratic Congress Presidential Primaries to elect a flagbearer
for Election 2020.
The few voters in
queues as at 1700 hours at the two voting centers in the Sunyani East
Constituency were allowed to cast their ballot.
The results are as
follows:
Sunyani East:
John Manama - 1,102
Joshua Alarbi - 22
Sylvester Mensah - 5
Goosie Tandoh - 1
Alban Bagbin - 10
Mohammed Nurudeen - 1
Ekow Spio-Garbrah -
12
Total votes cast -
1,158
Rejected ballots - 5
Register - 1,548
Sunyani West constituency:
John Manama - 772
Joshua Alarbi - 17
Sylvester Mensah - 8
Goosie Tandoh - 5
Alban Bagbin - 8
Mohammed Nurudeen - 2
Ekow Spio-Garbrah -
8
Total votes cast -
828
Rejected ballots - 8
Register - 1,201
GNA
