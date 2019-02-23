Voting ends peacefully in Sunyani East and West

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, Feb. 23, GNA - Voting ended peacefully in Sunyani East and Sunyani West constituencies for the National Democratic Congress Presidential Primaries to elect a flagbearer for Election 2020.

The few voters in queues as at 1700 hours at the two voting centers in the Sunyani East Constituency were allowed to cast their ballot.

The results are as follows:

Sunyani East:

John Manama - 1,102

Joshua Alarbi - 22

Sylvester Mensah - 5

Goosie Tandoh - 1

Alban Bagbin - 10

Mohammed Nurudeen - 1

Ekow Spio-Garbrah - 12

Total votes cast - 1,158

Rejected ballots - 5

Register - 1,548

Sunyani West constituency:

John Manama - 772

Joshua Alarbi - 17

Sylvester Mensah - 8

Goosie Tandoh - 5

Alban Bagbin - 8

Mohammed Nurudeen - 2

Ekow Spio-Garbrah - 8

Total votes cast - 828

Rejected ballots - 8

Register - 1,201

GNA