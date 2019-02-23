NDC explains why two presidential hopefuls could not vote

By Iddi Yire, GNA
Accra, Feb. 23, GNA –
Mr Bede Ziedeng, the Acting Director of Elections of the National Democratic
Congress (NDC), says per the Party’s Code of Elections two presidential
hopefuls - Mr Goosie Tanoh and Alhaji Iddrisu Nurudeen - did not qualify to
vote in the Presidential Primary.
Hence, their
inability to exercise their franchise in the polls on Saturday.
Speaking to the Ghana
News Agency at the NDC Headquarters in Accra, Mr Ziedeng said the Electoral
College for the presidential candidate was under Article 42 (1G) of the Party’s
Code of Conduct of Elections.
According the
Article, the NDC’s Electoral College in Presidential Primary consists of every
branch executive committee member, every constituency executive committee
member, every regional executive committee member and every national executive
committee member.
The rest are every
member of the Party’s Parliamentary Group, 15 representatives of each external
branch of the Party including the youth organiser and the women organiser representatives.
Five representatives
of the Tertiary Institutions Network, two of whom are women; members of the
Council of Elders at the National and Regional level, the President of the
Republic, or the past presidents and past Vice Presidents, who are members of
the Party; and each founding member of the Party,
Others are former
ministers of state and former deputy ministers of state, former Members of
Parliament, who are members of the Party; former presidential staffs, former
metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives, former ambassadors and
high commissioners, and former members of the Council of State, who are members
of the Party.
Mr Ziedeng said those
were the people who were entitled to vote in an election to elect the Presidential
Candidate of the NDC.
“For that matter if
any of the presidential aspirants does not qualify under this regulation to
participate in the election he or she may certainly contest an election but
does not have a vote in that particular election,” he said.
He said both Mr Tanoh
and Alhaji Nurudeen had qualified under the guidelines of the NDC to contest
the elections but under the same guidelines they do not qualify to vote.
With regards to
another Presidential hopeful, Professor Joshua Alabi’s inability to locate his
name on the register of delegates, which was later inserted for him to allow
him to vote; Mr Zeideng said Prof Alabi, as a former Member of Parliament and a
former minister, qualifies to be a delegate to vote in the election.
He said the omission
of his name was an over sight and that the registers were prepared from the
constituency levels and forwarded to the national level.
Mr Ziedeng noted that
it was not a peculiar case to Prof Alabi alone, but there were others whose
names were also accidentally omitted due to oversight.
“We had as many as
275 registers coming into the polls, and as a matter of fact, it was difficult
to go through every single register to ensure that people’s names were properly
captured,” Mr Ziedeng said.
He said in future the
Party would pay serious attention to the preparation of the register and would
also ensure that there was a time frame for its exhibition to enable delegates
to cross-check for their names.
