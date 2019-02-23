Home | News | Why Rawlings failed to vote in NDC presidential race

Why Rawlings failed to vote in NDC presidential race

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Rawlings Rawlings E09Jerry John Rawlings, former President of Ghana

Former President and Founder of the National Democratic Congress, Jerry John Rawlings was conspicuously missing from the presidential primary of the party on Saturday.

Rawlings reduced his participation in the poll to a one sentence tweet to the candidates and party, wishing them his ‘best’ and calling for integrity, transparency and fairness.

Somehow though, word had gone out that the party founder would be voting at the party headquarters in Adabraka, Accra at about 11am, a rumour that got many media practitioners rushing there.

But they were disappointed as Rawlings never showed up.

When pressed for what may have kept the ‘old man’ out of the race, a source close to Rawlings told Graphic Online that he wanted to remain as neutral as ever and decided to stay away from the polls.

Let’s conduct today’s presidential primaries with dignity, transparency and fairness. My best wishes to all the candidates. pic.twitter.com/X27LIawJFv

— Jerry John Rawlings (@officeofJJR) 23 February 2019

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’

February 23, 2019

Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Polls Closed

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘John Mahama Will Win By 90%’

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Cuts in policy rate driving investors away - Isaac Adongo

February 22, 2019

Choose Mahama or lose 2020 – Nigel Gaisie to NDC

February 22, 2019

CID invites Abronye DC over Joyce Mensah's financial loss claims

February 22, 2019

Akufo-Addo hands over 140 vehicles to Ghana Armed Forces

February 22, 2019

La Mantse Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru passes on

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!